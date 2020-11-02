DoorDash is Offering a Free McDonald's Big Mac®* This Week Only

To celebrate McDelivery now on DoorDash, DoorDash is also donating $1** for every Big Mac order placed to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC®) Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ -- DoorDash is celebrating the nationwide rollout of McDonald's Canada on the platform with a month of deals and promotions. Starting today, customers who order McDelivery with DoorDash can get a free Big Mac® and a $0 delivery fee when they spend $1 or more* and use promo code BIGMAC through November 9. And, to give back to Canadian communities, for every BIGMAC promo code redeemed through November 9, DoorDash will donate $1 to Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada, up to $150,000**. To continue the month of deals, starting November 10, customers can continue to enjoy $0 delivery fees on McDonalds orders of $12 or more*** through November 30.

"We're so excited to celebrate our partnership with McDonald's by offering our customers the iconic Big Mac for free, while also giving back in the communities where we operate," said Ryan Freeman, Head of Enterprise Partnerships at DoorDash Canada. "We're proud to have teamed up with McDonald's and RMHC to make this week possible and help the families RMHC supports during a time when it's needed most."

The RMHC network of Canadian programs helps to keep more than 26,000 families close to their sick child, and the medical care they need each year. The proceeds from this program will help RMHC continue to provide essential services like accommodation, meals, programs and a community of support.

"As we all continue to spend more time at home, we're grateful to our partners at McDonald's Canada and DoorDash for enabling a new way for Canadians to support RMHC and families with sick children from the comfort of their own homes," said Cathy Loblaw, CEO, RMHC Canada. "The everyday actions of Canadians ordering their favourite McDonald's menu items through McDelivery on DoorDash, will help keep families with children from over 3,400 Canadian communities close together, and close to the care they need."



The news comes after McDonald's Canada and DoorDash announced their nationwide partnership, bringing McDelivery to more than 1,000 restaurants across the country this year, including in 33 new communities in British Columbia, Quebec and Yukon.

"McDelivery continues to be an exciting way for us to connect with our guests outside the restaurant and an opportunity for us to deliver a personalized and convenient guest experience," said Dan Logan, National Delivery Director, McDonald's Canada. "We are thrilled with the addition of DoorDash to help expand McDelivery to more Canadians, especially in those communities who will get to experience their McDonald's favourites anytime, anywhere for the first time."

McDonald's is also available with DoorDash's DashPass subscription program. DashPass offers its members unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders of $12 or more (service fees apply).

Customers can download the DoorDash app or visit DoorDash.com, to redeem this month's deals and enjoy their McDonald's favourites delivered right to their doorstep.

