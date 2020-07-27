DoorDash Announces Nationwide Partnership With Tim Hortons

To celebrate, DoorDash is giving away over 60,000 Timbits® from now until August 2

TORONTO, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- DoorDash , a leading last-mile logistics platform, today announced a new, nationwide partnership with Tim Hortons across nearly 500 locations. Starting today, customers will be able to enjoy Tim Hortons coffee, delicious donuts, sandwiches, and more, from the comfort of their homes, delivered through DoorDash.

To celebrate the partnership, customers will be eligible to receive FREE* Timbits® while supplies last. Through August 2, customers who order $12 or more of Tim Hortons through DoorDash can receive a free 10-pack of assorted bite-sized Timbits® and $0 delivery fees with promo code TIMBITS. To help sweeten the deal, Canadians can continue to enjoy $0 delivery fees** through August 9 on Tim Hortons orders of $12 or more.

"Beloved by customers nationwide, we are excited and proud to add the Tim Hortons brand and menu to our platform," said Ryan Freeman, Head of Canadian Enterprise Partnerships at DoorDash. "During this unprecedented time, DoorDash can provide a new, convenient and accessible way to enjoy Tim Hortons staples from the comfort of your home."

"We're excited to announce this new partnership with DoorDash to provide our guests with even more ways to enjoy their Tim Hortons favourites," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

DoorDash launched in Canada in 2015 and in the past year scaled its presence to over 100 cities nationwide. The Tim Hortons partnership with DoorDash is also available across select U.S. locations.

To redeem your free 10-pack of Timbits® visit www.doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS.

*Offer valid for one (1) 10 pack Timbits® while supplies last. Offer valid 7/27/2020 through 8/2/2020 at participating locations. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $12, excluding taxes and fees. Not valid for pickup or dine-in. Valid only in Canada. Limit of 10 Timbits® per single qualifying purchase per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Cannot be combined with other offers. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use promo code TIMBITS to redeem. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions .

**$0 Delivery Fee: Offer valid through 8/9/2020 at participating locations. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $12, excluding taxes and fees. Valid only in Canada. Limit one per single qualifying purchase per person. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

About DoorDash:

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by helping to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, on-demand delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. By building the last-mile delivery logistics platform for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

About Tim Hortons® Canada

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double ™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

