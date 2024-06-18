MONTREAL, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) is proud to announce exceptional contributions from major donors as part of its capital campaign in support of the MAC's transformation project. These generous donations, all of $1 million or more, mark a crucial step in the ambitious transformation of the MAC, aimed at enriching and modernizing the cultural experience the museum offers its visitors.

The ambitious goal of the capital campaign is to raise $20 million to contribute to the MAC's transformation project, which will mark its evolution and contribute significantly to the revitalization of downtown Montreal, in the largest cultural district in North America. The campaign cabinet is co-chaired by Claudine and Stephen Bronfman, and counts on the support of many other leaders in the Montreal business and philanthropic community.

The following contributions, all of $1 million or more, illustrate the unwavering support of Montreal's philanthropic community. In recognition of their generosity, these major philanthropists will have a place named in their honour in the transformed MAC:

National Bank: a donation that will be honoured by the naming of the National Bank Atrium.

a donation that will be honoured by the naming of the National Bank Atrium. Claudine and Stephen Bronfman Family Foundation: a donation celebrated by the naming of the Claudine and Stephen Bronfman Hanging Garden Gallery.

a donation celebrated by the naming of the Claudine and Stephen Bronfman Hanging Garden Gallery. Power Corporation of Canada : a donation for which the Esplanade Power Corporation will bear their name.

a donation for which the Esplanade Power Corporation will bear their name. Vincent Chiara and Stella Vassallo : a donation recognized by the Chiara Family Foundation Gallery.

a donation recognized by the Chiara Family Foundation Gallery. The Rossy Foundation: a donation that will be commemorated by the Rossy Foundation Forum.

"These essential contributions go far beyond the financial support of our campaign; they embody a collective and inspired vision for the promising future of contemporary art in Montreal. Together, we're building a vibrant and innovative artistic community," says Anne Lebel, General Director of the Fondation du MAC.

Claudine and Stephen Bronfman, co-presidents of the campaign cabinet, express their gratitude: "As leaders of this campaign, we are honoured to be able to count on the support of these visionary donors. Their generosity ensures that the MAC continues to enrich our cultural heritage and bring world-class exhibitions to all generations of Montrealers."

For 60 years, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal has distinguished itself as the first institution in Canada entirely dedicated to contemporary art. With its transformation, the MAC is ready to offer an architectural jewel in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, reinforcing Montreal's economic, cultural and social dynamism. These donations will help realize the vision of a transformed museum, offering optimized exhibition spaces, expanded educational areas, and increased universal accessibility.

"National Bank's mission is to have a positive impact on our communities," says Éric Bujold and Debby Cordeiro, respectively Vice-President of the Board and Head of Customer Relations, and Senior Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and ESG. "Art is of great importance to us and our clients. Our collection of over 7,000 works, more than two-thirds of which are by Quebec artists, attests to this. The Musée d'art contemporain provides an excellent outreach platform for artists, gallery owners, as well as for the city of Montreal, and inspires us to give back. We are proud to be partners and to contribute to the transformation of the MAC."

The Fondation du MAC sincerely thanks all donors for their commitment to furthering the museum's mission and promoting contemporary art from Quebec, Canada and around the world.

ABOUT THE FONDATION DU MAC

The mission of the Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain is to support the Musée in its various activities, including collection development, exhibition production, promotion, and educational programs. Its mandate is to solicit funds from companies and individuals interested in the dissemination and conservation of contemporary Quebec, Canadian, and international art. The Fondation du MAC thus contributes to the development of the collection of Canada's first major institution devoted entirely to contemporary art: the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal.

ABOUT THE MUSÉE D'ART CONTEMPORAIN DE MONTRÉAL

For 60 years, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal has been bringing together local and international artists, their works, and diverse audiences, celebrating art as an essential component of life in Montreal and Québec. The museum's headquarters, located in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles, is undergoing a major architectural transformation. In the meantime, the MAC has temporarily relocated its activities to Place Ville Marie, an iconic location in Montreal's business district. Throughout the expansion and renovation, the Museum has continued to engage the public with temporary exhibitions highlighting exceptional artists and presenting a variety of practices. In addition to two major exhibitions per year, the MAC at Place Ville Marie offers public programs, as well as a wide range of educational services and community outreach activities. www.macm.org

