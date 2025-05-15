MONTREAL, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (ET). The Meeting will be conducted virtually, via live audio webcast.

All shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 17, 2025, regardless of geographic location, will be able to listen to the live audio webcast and submit questions. However, only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders (including non-registered shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) will be able to vote at the Meeting during the live audio webcast.

For additional information on how to attend the Meeting online and on the procedure to appoint a proxyholder, cast votes and submit questions, shareholders are invited to consult the 2025 Management Proxy Circular and other proxy-related materials, available on SEDAR+ under the Corporation's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at https://materials.proxyvote.com/25675T. Regardless of whether shareholders can attend the Meeting via the live audio webcast, they are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting.

Dollarama will also release its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2026, covering the period from February 3, 2025 to May 4, 2025, on the same day at 7:00 a.m. (ET). Management will hold a conference call after the Meeting to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties may participate in the call on a listen-only basis via live audio webcast which will be available on Dollarama's website.

Annual General Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) Meeting Details Webcast link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DOLR2025 Webcast replay will be available until June 10, 2026 in the "Investor Relations – Events" section of Dollarama's website.



First Quarter

Call Details Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9iw2bkcm Webcast replay will be available until June 10, 2026 in the "Investor Relations – Events" section of Dollarama's website.

Dial-in number (for financial analysts only): Please click on the following call link and complete the online registration form

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb2be94539ade4c0bbcc4bdcee154f4e5 Upon registering, you will be emailed the dial-in number and unique PIN to join the call.

About Dollarama

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. With stores in all Canadian provinces and two territories, our 1,616 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 60.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 632 conveniently located stores in Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador and Peru.

www.dollarama.com

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.

For further information: Investors: Patrick Bui, Chief Financial Officer, (514) 737-1006 x1237, [email protected]; Media: Lyla Radmanovich, PELICAN PR, (514) 845-8763, [email protected]