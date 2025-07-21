MONTREAL, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") today announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of The Reject Shop Limited (ASX: TRS) ("The Reject Shop") following receipt of the necessary shareholder, regulatory and court approvals.

Headquartered in Melbourne, The Reject Shop is Australia's largest discount retailer with a well-located store network of more than 390 locations spanning every Australian state. This strategic acquisition marks Dollarama's entry into the Australian market, building on its proven track record as a leading Canadian value retailer with a growing presence in Latin America through Dollarcity.

"We are pleased to officially welcome the TRS team to Dollarama," said Neil Rossy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dollarama. "Expanding our international reach supports our long-term growth strategy, and we are thrilled to be embarking on this exciting new chapter with TRS's local leaders and more than 5,000 employees. By working together and applying Dollarama's strengths in sourcing, merchandising and retail operations, we are well positioned to deliver compelling value to Australian consumers and to drive the expansion of our new Australian growth platform over the long term."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release about our current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of The Reject Shop (the "Transaction") and their expected impact on Dollarama's growth strategies and international expansion, business, prospects, opportunities, development, and other strategic priorities; plans for the business and the future potential expansion of the business and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on estimates and assumptions made by management regarding, among other things, the Corporation's ability to successfully integrate The Reject Shop business upon completion of the Transaction; the realization of the expected strategic, financial and other benefits of the Transaction in the timeframe anticipated; The Reject Shop's ability to continue to attract and retain key employees; the accuracy and completeness of the information provided by The Reject Shop in connection with the Transaction; the absence of undisclosed costs or liabilities associated with the acquisition, the ability of The Reject Shop to maintain its current key business relationships; management's estimates and expectations in relation to future economic and business conditions in relation to the Transaction and future performance and other factors in relation to The Reject Shop's business, and their resulting impact on growth, leverage and accretion; the accuracy of certain information relating to the Australian discount store market and Australia's actual population and its projected growth; as well as other factors that are believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the Corporation's inability to successfully integrate The Reject Shop's business upon completion of the Transaction, the potential failure to realize anticipated benefits from the Transaction, the Corporation's reliance upon information provided by The Reject Shop in connection with the Transaction, potential undisclosed costs or liabilities associated with the Transaction, the inability of the Australian discount retail store market to achieve rates of per capita store penetration similar to the Canadian and U.S. dollar store markets, as well as the factors which are outlined in the management's discussion and analysis for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending February 1, 2026 and discussed in greater detail in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Corporation's annual management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2025, both available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Corporation's website at www.dollarama.com.

These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Corporation, The Reject Shop or the Transaction; however, they should be considered carefully. The purpose of the forward-looking statements is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations regarding the Corporation, The Reject Shop and the Transaction and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as today and management has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward–looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

About Dollarama

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. With stores in all Canadian provinces and two territories, our 1,638 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 60.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 644 conveniently located stores in Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador and Peru.

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.

For further information: Investors: Patrick Bui, Chief Financial Officer, (514) 737-1006 x1237, [email protected]; Media: Lyla Radmanovich, PELICAN PR, (514) 845-8763, [email protected], www.dollarama.com