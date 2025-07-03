MONTREAL, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") announced today that it received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to renew its normal course issuer bid.

Pursuant to the normal course issuer bid, the Corporation may, during the 12–month period starting on July 7, 2025 and ending no later than July 6, 2026, purchase up to 13,865,588 of its common shares, representing 5.0% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares as at the close of markets on June 30, 2025 (a total of 277,311,769 common shares were issued and outstanding as of such date).

Purchases will be conducted through the facilities of the TSX and Canadian alternative trading systems or by such other means as may be permitted by the applicable securities regulators or under applicable securities laws. Dollarama may also purchase common shares by way of private agreements or specific share repurchase programs under issuer bid exemption orders issued by a securities regulatory authority. Purchases made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and Canadian alternative trading systems will be at the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition. Purchases made by way of private agreement under an issuer bid exemption order issued by a securities regulatory authority will be at a discount to the prevailing market price at the time of the acquisition. Purchases made under a specific share repurchase program will be at a discount to the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the Canadian markets on the date of the purchase.

All shares purchased pursuant to the normal course issuer bid will either be cancelled or placed in trust to facilitate the holding and administering of common shares that may be purchased by the Corporation to hedge its exposure in respect of grants made under its performance share unit plan, including to settle the Corporation's obligations under such plan.

The average daily trading volume of the common shares on the TSX over the period between January 1, 2025 and June 30, 2025, as calculated per TSX rules, was 702,056 common shares. Consequently, under TSX rules, Dollarama will be allowed to purchase daily, through the facilities of the TSX, a maximum of 175,514 common shares, representing 25% of such average daily trading volume. In addition, Dollarama may make, once per week, a block purchase (as such term is defined in the TSX Company Manual) of common shares not directly or indirectly owned by insiders of Dollarama, in accordance with TSX rules.

Under the normal course issuer bid which is set to expire on July 6, 2025, Dollarama received approval from the TSX to purchase up to 16,549,476 common shares. As at June 30, 2025, Dollarama had purchased a total of 5,139,460 common shares thereunder, at a weighted average price of $139.27 per common share. Such purchases were effected through the facilities of the TSX and Canadian alternative trading systems.

The Board of Directors of Dollarama believes that the purchase by Dollarama of its common shares from time to time represents an appropriate and desirable use of its available funds to increase shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on estimates and assumptions made by management in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Corporation's annual management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2025 and in its other continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Corporation's website at www.dollarama.com.

These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Corporation; however, they should be considered carefully. The purpose of the forward-looking statements is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations regarding the Corporation's financial performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at July 3, 2025 and management has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

About Dollarama

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. With stores in all Canadian provinces and two territories, our 1,638 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 60.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 644 conveniently located stores in Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador and Peru.

