FSRA recruiting new members for its Consumer Advisory Panel

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator (FSRA) is looking for new members to join its Consumer Advisory Panel. As a Panel member, your perspectives are considered when the regulator is developing policies or considering initiatives or decisions that could impact consumers.

"The Consumer Advisory Panel helps FSRA protect Ontarians by sharing insights on the consumer perspective." Stuart Wilkinson, Chief Consumer Officer. "We are looking for individuals with strong, consumer-focused perspectives to join our Panel and represent consumer interests".

The Panel is made up of a diverse group of consumer representatives, and its input is shared with FSRA's senior leadership team and Board of Directors. Panel members are appointed for a two-year term.

Consumer Advisory Panel applicants will be selected based on their relevant experience, skills, knowledge and perspectives, with an emphasis on the sectors FSRA regulates. To learn more about member qualifications and responsibilities, please see the Panel's Terms of Reference.

FSRA regulates financial services that are critically important to the lives of individuals and families in Ontario, including pensions, property and casualty insurance, mortgage brokers, life and health insurance, financial planners / financial advisors, auto insurance, loan and trust companies, health service providers, credit unions and caisses populaires.

Submission requirements

Those interested in applying should submit the following two documents to [email protected] by January 6, 2025:

A current resume A cover letter that sets out:

Why you are interested in serving on the Panel

How your skills and experience match the purpose, mandate, and responsibilities of the Panel

The types of insights you would bring to the Panel (e.g., consumer advocacy experience, technical expertise in a particular sector, general policy expertise, etc.)

How you would help the Panel ensure that the diverse perspectives of Ontario consumers are heard to inform policies and decision-making at FSRA

If you have any questions about submission requirements, please contact [email protected]. To learn more about the Panel and its current members, please visit the Consumer Advisory Panel webpage.

Consumer Advisory Panel | Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

