Diversifying Kitchener's Housing Stock

The Rose Corporation is committed to bringing new and modern purpose-built rental communities to Kitchener, Ontario

KITCHENER, ON, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - One of Ontario's leading real estate development and management firms, The Rose Corporation, is showing its commitment to designing and building communities that people want to call home by delivering modern purpose-built rental options to Kitchener, Ontario.

With a focus on central Kitchener – where there is a high demand for more diverse housing options – The Rose Corporation has recently welcomed residents to the two new rental buildings; The Market Flats, on King Street East, and The Woodside - Highland Suites on Spadina Road East.

"Over the last eight years, The Rose Corporation and our Kitchener-based partner, Vive Development, have been committed to helping to meet the growing need for rental options in this thriving community, and we are pleased to see our vision come to life as residents start to call these important housing developments home," said Daniel Berholz, President of The Rose Corporation.

A perfect candidate for urban infill development, The Market Flats is located in the heart of downtown Kitchener. This modern 7-storey, 72-unit rental is Kitchener's first smart apartment building and is named after Canada's oldest operating Farmers' Market that is just down the street. Residents benefit from easy access to farm-to-table groceries, a lively restaurant and entertainment scene, and a connection to the LRT. The building leased up over four months and demand continues to be strong.

Nearby, the newest phase of The Woodside Community, the "Highland Suites", began leasing in 2023. The Highland Suites is a 90-unit addition to the existing and recently renovated Spadina Suites, a 103-unit rental apartment building. Set within a vibrant Kitchener neighbourhood, the new addition seamlessly integrates with thoughtful mid-century design, and the spacious suites include modern features and finishes, a new shared lobby, fitness amenity and a "smart" parking access system. The Woodside Community has an on-site professional management team, an active community presence, and is a welcome addition to the area's aging rental stock. The Woodside attracts young professionals and down-sizers who want to live close to downtown Kitchener, within proximity to convenient retail and specialty shops, restaurants, the entertainment district, as well as the LRT.

Both of these purpose-built rental communities are diversifying Kitchener's housing stock, and The Rose Corporation is answering the call to bring modern rental suites and more housing choice, including attainable/affordable housing, to residents of the Kitchener-Waterloo Region.

About The Rose Corporation

The Rose Corporation is a real estate development and asset management organization with a four-decade long track record of successful real estate investment. In addition to delivering several thousand homes in a variety of communities across North America, for the past decade, The Rose Corporation has focused on the development and construction of purpose-built rental in Ontario. Through this mandate, Rose has completed, or has under development, over 5,000 new homes and lots with values exceeding $1.3 billion. The Rose Corporation is passionate about community building for our valued customers while generating strong returns for our partners.

