LAVAL, QC, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Distinctive, proud member of the Amiel Group is thrilled to announce its latest acquisition of Les Distributions Avantgarde, a top Canadian company known for its exceptional sourcing and distribution capabilities in household appliances. This strategic move significantly strengthens Distinctive's offering, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the household appliance industry.

This game-changing move confirms Distinctive's status as the undisputed leader in the industry, renowned for its commitment to providing groundbreaking products and unparalleled service setting an unmatched standard for excellence in the industry. Distinctive evolves with the addition of the AVG brand to its catalogue, along with a new sourcing and OEM offering, further enriching its product portfolio.

Martin Beauchamp, president, cofounder of Les Distributions Avantgarde, who has played a crucial role in the company's success, will continue working with Distinctive to provide his expertise in sourcing and product development.

"We are delighted to conclude this agreement, which brings immediate and certain value to our company and partners," said Éric Lapierre, President of Distinctive. "We look forward to working in collaboration with Martin Beauchamp to continue offering innovative and inspiring household appliance solutions to our customers."

In addition to Distinctive's premier service offering, Distinctive has gained an enviable advantage by integrating a new sourcing and product development office in Asia. Through the integration of this new facility, led by experienced local specialists, Distinctive stays ahead of the innovation curve by developing cutting-edge products that cater to the ever-evolving needs of consumers and the latest North American market trends.

"This strategic operation allows Amiel Group to enhance its uniqueness in the face of competition, by giving it access to a dynamic and agile design and production capacity. This acquisition contributes to our ambition to always meet the expectations of Canadian customers better by continuing to innovate, while controlling the quality and accessibility of our products. I am convinced that the addition of this new expertise strengthens our positioning as a unique and essential partner in the home appliance market, and contributes to making Amiel Group a reference for home appliances in Canada." says Anthony Amiel, CEO of the Amiel Group.

About Les Distributions Avantgarde

For nearly 20 years, Les Distributions Avantgarde, a dynamic appliance distribution company, offers high-quality, distinctive and efficient appliances that meet the expectations of its customers and the market. Over the years, Avantgarde has developed an enviable expertise in sourcing and manufacturing original equipment (OEM) and actively participates in the development of several private brands present on the market. But behind the success and achievement, there is, of course, our ambitious and talented team of passionate professionals. Indeed, Distributions Avantgarde is composed of experienced players who care about the enhancement, service and special attention offered to customers needs day after day. Distributions Avantgarde aims to offer excellence in everything it does. Its goal, to meet and even exceed the expectations of our business partners by offering superior products, different, at competitive prices while ensuring sustainable growth to our shareholders.

More information: distributionsavantgarde.ca

About Distinctive

Founded over 40 years ago by Jacques Amiel, Distinctive is the largest independent distributor of household appliances in Quebec and Canada. The company has two warehouses located in Laval, Quebec, and Delta, British Columbia, and serves over 300 commercial partners across Canada. Distinctive is widely recognized for its brand building expertise, dynamic sales channel management, robust training programs, logistical prowess, exceptional after-sales service, and unmatched warranty management, making it one of the most influential leaders in household appliances.

More information: distinctive-online.com

About Amiel Group

Amiel Group is a Quebec-based company that brings together the leading brands in the distribution and specialty retail of household appliances, including Distinctive, Corbeil Appliances, and Les Spécialistes de l'électroménager. The group aims to become the reference in household appliances in Canada by offering innovative products and exceptional support services to both industry partners and end customers.

More information: amiel.ca

