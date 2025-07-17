Disneyland Resort Honors Official 70th Anniversary on July 17, 2025, with Debut of "Walt Disney - A Magical Life" Attraction and More

The all-new "Walt Disney – A Magical Life" attraction makes its public debut at the Main Street Opera House, featuring a cinematic presentation of Walt Disney's journey, culminating in a visit with Walt in his office, made possible through the magic of Audio-Animatronics storytelling.

In a heartfelt pre-show tribute video to the attraction called "Memories of Walt", those who worked alongside Walt Disney – and those inspired by his vision – share personal stories and reflections about Walt Disney.

The lobby of the Main Street Opera House includes an all-new gallery experience titled "Evolution of a Dream", displaying images, artifacts and art – some never before seen – that show Disneyland before, during and after Walt's dream became a reality. Guests will also find another special exhibit that highlights the story and history of Audio-Animatronics technology, from Walt's day leading to the advancement of where we are today.

More tributes to Disney heritage

Over at the Main Street Cinema, guests can experience "So Much That We Share: A Tribute to the Sherman Brothers" to view the heartwarming three-and-a-half-minute film titled "The Last Verse". The short film, which celebrates the timeless connection and hope behind the Sherman brothers' iconic song, "It's A Small World," was originally created for the song's 60th anniversary and unveils a new verse written by legendary composer Richard M. Sherman in his final Disney contribution. This third and final verse to the beloved song can now be heard in the finale scene of the "it's a small world" attraction in Fantasyland at Disneyland park.

Celebrate seven decades of happiness with special offers

To welcome as many families and guests as possible, Disneyland Resort always provides a range of ticket, dining and hotel options, as well as promotional offers throughout the year. When planning their visits, guests are encouraged to check Disneyland.com/offers for a list of available offers that could help them save money, such as the limited-time Disneyland Anniversary Ticket Offer, available to purchase now for visits through August 14, 2025.

With many new and different choices in attractions, entertainment, dining and rotating limited-time offerings, guests may consider extending the fun with a multi-day vacation or overnight stays at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort. Guests can make reservations now with limited-time savings up to 20% on select stays of 3 or more nights at Disneyland Hotel, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and The Villas at Disneyland Hotel from Aug. 17-Dec. 19, 2025,* subject to availability and restrictions.

About the Disneyland Resort

Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland Park (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District dining, entertainment and shopping complex. The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and Pixar Place Hotel. When it opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland introduced the world to a new concept in family entertainment and continues to use creativity, technology and innovation to bring storytelling to new heights. Open daily, year-round. For more information, guests can visit Disneyland.com.

To enter a park, both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date is required. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability, and not guaranteed. Parks, attractions, entertainment, experiences, services, and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Visit Disneyland.com/updates for more information about visiting the Disneyland® Resort.

*A consecutive 3-night or longer stay is required, and cancellation of any nights of a stay may affect discount availability. Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel. Book through 12/16/2025; travel must be completed by 12/20/2025. Valid only for select room types. Not valid on previously booked rooms. Advance reservations required. Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Excludes applicable fees and taxes. Limit two (2) rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room. Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than two (2) adults per room. Offer applied once per reservation and is not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

