Disneyland Resort Honors Official 70th Anniversary on July 17, 2025 with Special Moments, the Debut of "Walt Disney - A Magical Life" Attraction and More

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, Disneyland Resort celebrates 70 years since it first opened – and introduced the world to a new concept in family entertainment – on July 17, 1955. Disneyland Resort kicked off the official anniversary with an early morning cast member-only celebration in Disneyland park, which included a flag raising ceremony in Town Square featuring veteran cast members.

In honor of the anniversary, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and others rang the New York Stock Exchange opening bell from Main Street U.S.A. and posed for a once-in-a-lifetime cast photo.

Guests waiting to enter the gates of Disneyland park were treated to a special opening moment ceremony. After, Disneyland Resort cast members gathered along Main Street, U.S.A., to welcome guests into the park.

The all-new "Walt Disney – A Magical Life" attraction makes its public debut at the Main Street Opera House, featuring a cinematic presentation of Walt Disney's journey, culminating in a visit with Walt in his office, made possible through the magic of Audio-Animatronics storytelling.

Guests can also hear a new verse in the iconic song "It's a Small World" written by legendary composer Richard M. Sherman in his final Disney contribution. This third and final verse to the beloved song can now be heard in the finale scene of the "it's a small world" attraction in Fantasyland at Disneyland park.

About the Disneyland Resort

Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland Park (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District dining, entertainment and shopping complex. The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and Pixar Place Hotel. When it opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland introduced the world to a new concept in family entertainment and continues to use creativity, technology and innovation to bring storytelling to new heights. Open daily, year-round. For more information, guests can visit Disneyland.com.

