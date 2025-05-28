Savannah Bananas Visit Disneyland Resort in Southern California During the 70th Celebration

Event Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025 link to handout b-roll and soundbites available approx. 3:00pm/PT https://brandfolder.com/s/DisneylandSavannaBananas Description: • Savannah Bananas performing trick shots in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland Park. • Savannah Bananas gather in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle for a special dance number of "Hey Baby" • Cavalcade down Main Street U.S.A. Soundbites: • Jesse Cole, Savannah Bananas owner • Savannah Banana team members

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Greatest Show in Sports, the Savannah Bananas baseball team, delighted fans at Disneyland Resort for a one-day-only experience featuring a special dance number of "Hey Baby" in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, a celebratory cavalcade down Main Street U.S.A., and themed food and beverages that excited both Disney and Banana Ball fans alike.

Their visit to Disneyland park comes just in time as Disneyland Resort begins its 70th celebration, and right before the Bananas' road games vs. the Firefighters at Angel Stadium on May 30-31, 2025.

Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland Park (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District dining, entertainment and shopping complex. The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and Pixar Place Hotel. When it opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland introduced the world to a new concept in family entertainment and continues to use creativity, technology and innovation to bring storytelling to new heights. Open daily, year-round. For more information, guests can visit Disneyland.com.

The Savannah Bananas have earned worldwide fame with their one-of-a-kind brand of "Banana Ball" – the fastest and most entertaining game of baseball. Known for their choreographed dances, epic scoring celebrations, flaming bats, and an array of other antics, the team has sold out every game at their home field, Savannah, GA's Historic Grayson Stadium (a.k.a. Bananaland), since their 2016 inaugural season and currently boast over 9.2M followers on TikTok, outnumbering every franchise in Major League Baseball (as well as every team in the NFL, NBA, and NHL). The team has been featured on ESPN, CNN, CBS News, and Sports Illustrated and are made popular by their on-field hijinks and videos. For more information, please visit thesavannahbananas.com.

