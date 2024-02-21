Discover this new generic drug in the PERINDOPRIL range

MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Pharmascience Canada is proud to announce the launch of pms-PERINDOPRIL-AMLODIPINE (perindopril arginine and amlodipine), a drug indicated for the treatment of mild to moderate essential hypertension in adults aged 18 to 65 for whom combination therapy is appropriate.

This oral treatment contains two medicines, perindopril arginine and amlodipine. They work together to control the blood pressure.

pms-PERINDOPRIL-AMLODIPINE are available in bottles of 100 tablets and comes in the following dosage forms:

3.5 mg / 2.5 mg (this treatment is indicated for initial therapy in patients with mild to moderate essential hypertension.)

7 mg / 5 mg

14 mg / 10 mg

This medication is a generic equivalent of Viacoram MD1. pms-PERINDOPRIL-AMLODIPINE tablets are available at affordable prices.

« We are excited to introduce Perindopril Amlodipine to the Canadian market, as it reflects our mission to improve the health and quality of life of Canadians through innovative and high-quality products, » said Mike Dutton, Vice-President and General Manager of Pharmascience Canada. « Perindopril Amlodipine is manufactured in our Canadian facility which is another example of how we leverage our expertise and capabilities to deliver value to our customers and patients. »

ABOUT PHARMASCIENCE INC.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 50th among Canada's top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors in 2022, with 40-50 million dollars invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in its employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company ensures it supports their personal development and life. In 2024, the company was awarded Great Place to Work certification for the third year running.

PRVIACORAM®1 is a registered trademark owned by Servier Canada Inc.

For product information, please contact Pharmascience's Medical Information Department at 1-888-550-6060.

