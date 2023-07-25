Dirty Devil Vodka is the Official Vodka of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers tennis events in Montreal and Toronto through 2025

TORONTO, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - St. Lucifer Spirits, one of Canada's fastest-growing spirits producers, announced today that Tennis Canada has named the company's flagship vodka brand, Dirty Devil Vodka®, as the Official Vodka of the Women's and Men's 2023 National Bank Open presented by Rogers, to be held at IGA Stadium in Montreal and Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, Canada, this August. After a successful sponsorship of the 2022 Women's event in Toronto, Dirty Devil Vodka is excited to expand its partnership with Tennis Canada into a multiyear sponsorship agreement for both the Women's and Men's events through 2025.

Refreshing cocktails made with Dirty Devil Vodka will be available to patrons of legal age throughout the stadium complexes, including VIP lounges and the Dirty Devil Vodka Cocktail Bar.

The National Bank Open presented by Rogers is a prestigious professional tennis tournament owned and operated by Tennis Canada, and is a WTA Tour 1000 and ATP Tour Masters 1000 event. The best tennis players in the world have showcased their skills on Canadian courts in this event since 1881. Montreal and Toronto share the task of hosting the event, with both tournaments played at the same time during the same week. From August 5-13, 2023, the men will be in Toronto, while from August 5-13 the women will play in Montreal.

Dirty Devil Vodka® (www.dirtydevilvodka.com) uses innovative technology and craft production methods to create a superior ultrapremium vodka. DDV is gluten-free and sugar-free with zero additives, and is uniquely made with hyper-oxygenated water for a crisp, fresh and smooth taste. Dirty Devil Vodka® is produced by St. Lucifer Spirits, Morin-Heights, Quebec, and is available in hundreds of LCBO and SAQ retail stores as well as in bars and licensed restaurants across Ontario and Quebec, as well as select fine retailers and licensed venues across the United States. Follow us on Instagram at @dirty.devil.vodka. Enjoy responsibly.

Founded in 1890, Tennis Canada is a non-profit, national sport association with a mission to lead the growth, development and promotion of tennis in Canada and a vision to be a world-leading tennis nation. We value teamwork, passion, integrity, innovation and excellence. Tennis Canada owns and operates the premier National Bank Open presented by Rogers WTA and ATP Tour events, four professional ATP and ITF sanctioned events and financially supports four other professional tournaments in Canada. Tennis Canada operates junior national training centres/programs in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. Tennis Canada is a proud member of the International Tennis Federation, the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee, and serves to administer, sponsor and select the teams for Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, the Olympic and Paralympic Games and all wheelchair, junior and senior national teams. Tennis Canada invests its surplus into tennis development. For more information on Tennis Canada please visit our website at: www.tenniscanada.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

