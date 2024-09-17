And Celebrates Third Best Vodka Rank and "Best Buy" Award from Beverage Testing Institute

MORIN-HEIGHTS, QC, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Dirty Devil Vodka®, the audacious and fast-growing Canadian premium brand known for its "Smooth as Hell" character and innovative production techniques, continues to make waves in the spirits industry with a series of remarkable achievements.

Dirty Devil Vodka is proud to announce the signing of legendary hockey goaltender Martin Brodeur as their Brand Ambassador. Martin Brodeur holds the record as the NHL's all-time winningest goalie, with 3 Stanley Cups to his name and a well-earned spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Martin Brodeur and François Tremblay, president and founder of Dirty Devil Vodka (CNW Group/Dirty Devil Vodka)

"We are thrilled to be associated with the greatest goaltender of all time, Martin Brodeur," said François Tremblay, President and Founder of Dirty Devil Vodka. "His achievements on the ice may never be surpassed, and we look forward to partnering with Martin to further build consumer awareness of Dirty Devil Vodka in major hockey markets."

In 2024, Dirty Devil Vodka received the third-highest ranking and a prestigious "Best Buy" Award from US-based Beverage Testing Institute, surpassing dozens of competitors. These prestigious accolades highlight Dirty Devil Vodka's commitment to quality, innovation, and value.

Furthermore, Dirty Devil Vodka had another highly successful year in 2024 as the Official Vodka of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto and Montreal. The event saw high demand, with patrons eagerly requesting the signature Dirty Devil Dragon Fruit Lemonade.

The brand's footprint is expanding across North America, now available in Quebec, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, throughout the US Northeast, North Carolina, Florida, and over 75 hotels and resorts in Mexico.

One of Dirty Devil Vodka's most thrilling recent launches took place in Nevada, starting in Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, where it quickly became a favorite among discerning drinkers.

"We're excited about the opportunities that lie ahead," said Tremblay. "From our partnerships with leading sports organizations and luminaries to our growing international footprint, Dirty Devil Vodka is poised for even greater success as we continue to innovate and push the boundaries of what a vodka brand can achieve."

About Dirty Devil Vodka

Dirty Devil Vodka is a Canadian premium vodka brand renowned for its Smooth as Hell taste, innovative oxygen-rich production process, and edgy branding. Distilled five times and filtered three times, Dirty Devil Vodka (42% ABV) is crafted from non-GMO corn, is gluten-free and additive-free, contains zero carbs, and boasts only 66.6 calories per serving (1 fl. oz.). Dirty Devil Vodka is available in leading retail and on-premise locations across North America and Mexico. Enjoy responsibly.

SOURCE Dirty Devil Vodka

Media Contact: Catherine Woron, Publicist, [email protected], 514-604-4898