GATINEAU, QC, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Digital Museums Canada (DMC) is pleased to announce an investment of more than $2 million in 19 new online projects. Developed by museums, heritage, cultural and Indigenous organizations from across Canada, these new immersive and community-focused digital projects will offer unique and captivating content to online audiences from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

"We are pleased to be able to help support organizations looking to build their online capacity and share these stories with a wider audience," said Leah Resnick, Director, Digital Museums Canada. "We received over 170 thoughtfully prepared proposals this year. The recipients represent a wide cross section of fascinating content and themes."

"The recipients represent a wide cross section of fascinating content and themes." - Leah Resnick, DMC Post this

Awarded projects

This year, 19 organizations have been awarded funding across the Community Stories and Digital Projects streams. The innovative projects selected touch on a diverse range of topics, including Indigenous heritage and language revitalization, immigration, mental health and community health care, gardening and agriculture, diasporic stories, fine art, 2SLGBTQIA+, and classic Canadian literature. These projects were selected by a national advisory committee from the 2025 Call for Proposals.

Community Stories

La Boîte Rouge VIF (Chicoutimi, Quebec)

Innu Landscapes Through the Eyes of Paul Provencher: Art, Geography and the Duty to Remember in a Colonial Context

Wanuskewin Heritage Park (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan)

Beneath the Bison Trails

Atelier d'histoire Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve (Montréal, Quebec)

From Saint-Jean-de-Dieu to the University Institute: A History of Mental Health in Montréal



Le Jardin Daniel A. Séguin (Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec)

A Brief History of a Great Educational Garden: The Birth of the Daniel A. Séguin Garden*

Musée de Charlevoix (La Malbaie, Quebec)

Fixed Fishing, an Ancestral and Ecological Tradition Still Alive in Charlevoix

CCRCC - Communauté Congolaise de la région de la capitale du Canada (Ottawa, Ontario)

Memories of Congolese Builders in Ottawa-Gatineau: A Living History of the Francophone Diaspora

Onsite Gallery (Toronto, Ontario)

In My Yesterday*

Héritage Montréal (Montréal, Quebec)

Voices of Armenia in Montréal

CaribbeanTales (Toronto, Ontario)

Caribbean Creators Story

Friends of the Dumoine River (Chelsea, Quebec)

Where the River Speaks: The 5,000-Year Story of Akonakwasi Sakik

Super Boat People (Montréal, Quebec)

Exile, Solidarity and Putting Down Roots: The History and Contribution of Refugees from South-East Asia and the Development of the Humanitarian Immigration System in Quebec

*These Community Stories will also be published in a third language.

Digital Projects

Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (Hagersville, Ontario)

Stories Woven in the Mural: Digital Teachings of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

Word Media Group Inc. (Toronto, Ontario)

Songs of Two Cities: Little Burgundy & Little Jamaica Music Histories

Ross River Dena Council (Ross River, Yukon)

Walking the Dena Cho Trail: A Digital Journey Through Kaska Land, Culture, History, and Knowledge

Victoria Chinese Heritage Foundation (Victoria, British Columbia)

Legacy of the Chinese Public School: A Century-Long Living Heritage of Learning, Belonging and Community

Saskatchewan Science Centre (Regina, Saskatchewan)

From Field to Future: An Agricultural Decision Journey!

Musée d'art contemporain de Baie-Saint-Paul (Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec)

We Tried Something New – 50 Years of Creation at the Baie-Saint-Paul International Contemporary Art Symposium

The ArQuives (Toronto, Ontario)

Unfolding the Body Politic: Connecting Queer Communities in Canada Through Print Culture

Confederation Centre of the Arts (Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island)

Inspired to Create: L.M. Montgomery Crafting Emily of New Moon

A full list of awarded projects, with descriptions provided by each organization, is available here:

Community Stories

Digital Projects

Digital Museums Canada is the largest investment program of its kind in the country, having provided more than $24 million in funding in almost 300 projects to date. It offers Canadian museums and heritage organizations funding, expert guidance, and user-friendly tools to tell stories on a variety of online platforms, such as virtual exhibitions and tours, online games, web apps, and educational resources. DMC is committed to online accessibility as well as to advancing equity, diversity and inclusion in the heritage sector.

Managed by the Canadian Museum of History, the Digital Museums Canada (DMC) investment program helps build digital capacity in museums and heritage, cultural and Indigenous organizations across Canada, offering unique access to diverse stories and experiences.

For more information, visit digitalmuseums.ca. Follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn. If you would like to have your name removed from our distribution list or if this information should be directed to someone else, please send us an email.

SOURCE Canadian Museum of History

Media contact: Avra Gibbs Lamey, Senior Communications and Media Relations Officer, Telephone: 613-791-0910, [email protected]