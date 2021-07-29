Dieppe athletes to benefit from a new synthetic sports field

DIEPPE, NB, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, and His Worship Yvon Lapierre, Mayor of the City of Dieppe, announced funding for recreation infrastructure in Dieppe. The Honourable Daniel Allain, Minister of Local Government and Local Governance Reform, and the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister Responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, were also in attendance. Minister LeBlanc announced the funding on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2 million towards this project through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The City of Dieppe is contributing the balance of the funding of $520,000.

Dieppe residents will benefit from a new synthetic sports field with lights, fences and other related equipment to accommodate a variety of activities. The new field will help support local athlete development and support the promotion of active lifestyles for all residents.

Quotes

"Recreation infrastructure is vital to keep our communities active and vibrant. The new synthetic sports field in Dieppe will help develop local athletes and support active lifestyles for all residents. It is projects like this that make our communities stronger and more resilient."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

"This project has been a priority for the residents of Dieppe for some time, so it is very positive to see it become a reality with today's funding announcement. Creating vibrant communities is one of government's key priorities. As our province recovers socially and economically from the COVID-19 pandemic, strong communities will be the foundation of our future prosperity."

The Honourable Daniel Allain, Minister of Local Government and Local Governance Reform

"Dieppe has experienced phenomenal growth over the past few years and the demand for recreational infrastructure is increasing. We are very proud to be able to offer our residents a brand new synthetic field that will allow them to practice their favorite activities in a welcoming environment and for a longer season."

His Worship Yvon Lapierre, Mayor of the City of Dieppe

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $574 million in 330 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in 330 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

