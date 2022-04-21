MONTREAL, April 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSX: CARE) ("Dialogue" or the "Company"), Canada's premier virtual care and wellness platform, is launching Mental Health+ to support mental health challenges seen across Canada.

Building on the success of its Stress Management and Well-being and internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy ("iCBT") programs, Mental Health+ streamlines Dialogue's existing mental health offerings. This comprehensive array of services will be available to all new clients as well as existing clients who wish to transition from their existing program.

The program emphasizes seamless integration of varying levels of intervention in one program to maximize coverage across the care continuum. Members have access to a multidisciplinary team, and evidence-based resources from a single virtual platform. This means they are supported throughout their prevention, treatment and recovery journey, through:

Immediate and ongoing support for early intervention and ongoing recovery through access to internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy ("iCBT"), clinically proven to be effective in the prevention and management of symptoms of depression and anxiety.

for early intervention and ongoing recovery through access to internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy ("iCBT"), clinically proven to be effective in the prevention and management of symptoms of depression and anxiety. Stepped care support until remission, which uses best practices in mental health to ensure members are provided with the most appropriate level of intervention for the severity and nature of their specific symptoms. This includes access to coach-supported self-therapy, live, virtual therapy and a clinical assessment for cases that require a higher level of intervention such as psychotherapy and pharmacotherapy.

45% of Canadians reported worsened mental health over the course of the pandemic, and are seeing an average delay of at least 8 days to see a mental health professional in Canada according to a 2021 Environics report , Dialogue's mission with Mental Health+ is to deliver a quicker, simplified path for Canadians to access mental health support, no matter what their specific issue or care preference is.

"A collaborative stepped care approach to common mental health disorders is the gold standard in delivering evidenced-based care while decreasing the barriers to mental health support," says Dr. Marc Robin, Dialogue's Medical Director. "Mental Health+ allows for improved access and a further personalized approach to prevention, treatment and recovery."

Members are able to use Mental Health+ services as soon as they require support. The care model also allows for seamless transitions between various levels of intervention when needed, all within the Dialogue Integrated Health Platform™.

"Mental Health+ promotes better health outcomes and can help members achieve them faster through an uninterrupted care model and 360° support that goes beyond the usual standard of mental health offerings," describes Dr. Kylie Bennett, Dialogue's Mental Health Program Director.

30% of short- and long-term disability claims are currently related to mental health and are increasing year over year, according to the Mental Health Commission of Canada . 24% of Canadians indicate that the mental health support available in their benefit plan isn't necessarily meeting their needs ( 2021 Environics ) and prefer to have options that are more convenient and which enable them to be proactive about their mental well-being. Virtual access to mental health support decreases barriers and makes positive health outcomes more accessible to members through a truly collaborative holistic approach.

"There are many benefits associated with offering our staff easy access to healthcare services that align with customer and employee satisfaction. We wanted to give our employees the ability to be more proactive and preventative about their health," says Marie-Claude Laporte, Via Rail's Senior Advisor of Health and Wellness.

Through its Integrated Health Platform™, Dialogue looks forward to supporting its members with the introduction of its Mental Health+ program.

About Dialogue

Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual care and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through our team of health professionals, we serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Our Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop care hub that centralizes all of our programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet.

