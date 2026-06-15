Dialogue launches Canada's first Canadian Medical Second Opinion program

New program gives Canadians access to independent reviews by a network of Canadian specialists across a wide range of medical and mental health specialties

MONTREAL, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. ("Dialogue") is pleased to announce that its Medical Second Opinion (MSO) program is now available to employers across Canada. Already accessible to more than one million Canadians, the program is the first end-to-end patient-driven second opinion service in Canada delivered through a broad network of Canadian specialists.

Dialogue Medical Second Opinion (MSO)

Designed specifically for Canadians, the program gives flexible access to independent reviews of complex diagnoses and treatment plans by specialists drawn from leading Canadian universities and hospitals, supported by a dedicated Dialogue care team from intake through follow-up, giving plan members clearer, more actionable guidance on their diagnosis and treatment options. The program also draws on a network of academic partners that includes the Canadian Institute for the Transfer of Knowledge ("CITE", a McMaster University-affiliated physician organization). Through this collaboration, Dialogue is bringing the depth of university-affiliated academic medicine into virtual care for Canadians.

Until now, many Canadians seeking a medical second opinion on a diagnosis relied on services built around international and United States-based specialists, leaving plan members to translate recommendations back to what is actually available, accessible, and affordable in Canada. Dialogue's MSO program, specifically designed for Canadians and provided by Canadian specialists, brings together three services that plan members can use individually or in combination, all accessible from a single point of entry on the Dialogue mobile and web app, or through the Dialogue call centre:

Expert Second Opinion : provides plan members with access to medical second opinions by medical experts on an existing diagnosis or treatment plan for a physical or mental health condition





: provides plan members with access to medical second opinions by medical experts on an existing diagnosis or treatment plan for a physical or mental health condition Mental Health Care Navigation : helps members better understand their mental health needs and provides tailored navigation support to external resources such as community or online support groups and specialized mental health providers





: helps members better understand their mental health needs and provides tailored navigation support to external resources such as community or online support groups and specialized mental health providers Find a Medical Specialist: a concierge-style search service that helps plan members locate the right medical specialist and facility

Throughout the journey, plan members are supported by a dedicated Dialogue care team. The same team follows the case from intake to report delivery, collecting medical records, preparing the case for the reviewing specialist, and walking the member through the final report. Continuity of care is a guiding principle at Dialogue. Seeking a medical second opinion is rarely an easy moment, and Dialogue's MSO is built to ensure members feel fully supported every step of the way.

"A second opinion is often sought in one of the most uncertain moments of a person's life, and the experience of getting one shouldn't add to that stress," said Dr. Marc Robin, Medical Director at Dialogue. "Dialogue's MSO is built so that members can move forward with more confidence in their diagnosis and treatment plan, supported by a Canadian care team and a Canadian specialist network that understands the system they're navigating."

Dialogue's MSO is supported by a network of academic and clinical partners across Canada that strengthens the program's specialist roster and quality framework. Among these partners, CITE's role reflects its broader mandate to support the movement of trusted clinical knowledge into practice, working with healthcare professionals, academic leaders, and clinical experts across the country to support evidence-informed care, professional education, and practical knowledge translation.

"CITE is proud to collaborate with Dialogue on a program that helps make Canadian specialist expertise more accessible to patients and families at moments when clarity matters most," said Nicola Otter, Executive Director of CITE. "Second opinions are not only about confirming a diagnosis or treatment plan. They are about helping people understand their options, ask better questions, and feel more confident in the next step of their care. This program reflects the kind of practical, evidence-informed knowledge transfer CITE was created to support."

"This collaboration creates a unique opportunity to connect Canadians with the depth of clinical and scientific expertise found within McMaster's medical community," said Dr. Haroon Yusuf, CITE Physician Lead for the Medical Second Opinion program and Associate Professor of Medicine at McMaster University. "McMaster is home to leading clinicians, researchers, and educators working at the forefront of care, and CITE is helping translate that expertise into a practical second opinion service for patients and families navigating complex health decisions."

Dialogue's MSO is available to eligible plan members and their dependents. The program is offered to Canadian employers, insurers, and plan sponsors as a standalone service or as part of Dialogue's Integrated Health Platform, alongside Primary Care, the Employee Assistance Program, Mental Health+, Women's and Family Health offering, and Wellness.

Dialogue's MSO is supporting Canadians across a growing range of medical and mental health sub-specialties, with case preparation and specialist review handled by Dialogue's care team. The launch underscores Dialogue's continued investment in care experiences that are integrated, evidence-informed, and built for the Canadian context.

About Dialogue

Dialogue is Canada's leading virtual healthcare and wellness provider, providing timely, on-demand access to quality care. Through its team of in-house health professionals, it serves employers and organizations who prioritize the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Dialogue's Integrated Health Platform is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer, or tablet. Dialogue is the first and only virtual care provider to receive Accreditation with Exemplary Standing from Accreditation Canada, a third-party validation of the highest levels of safety, quality, and member experience.

SOURCE Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.

For further information: Katherine Hackett, Specialist, Public Policy and Communications, [email protected] | 819-574-3503