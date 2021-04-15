/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

MONTRÉAL, April 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. ("Dialogue" or the "Company") announced today that further to its recently completed initial public offering (the "Offering") pursuant to which it sold an aggregate of 8,334,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $12.00 per share (the "Offering Price"), for total gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, the over-allotment option granted by certain shareholders of the Company (the "Selling Shareholders") to the underwriters to purchase up to an additional 1,250,100 Common Shares at the Offering Price has been exercised in full. The Selling Shareholders will receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $15 million in connection with this secondary offering of Common Shares (the "Secondary Offering"). Dialogue will not receive any proceeds from the Secondary Offering.

The Common Shares have been trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CARE" since March 30, 2021.

The Offering and the Secondary Offering were made through a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank and TD Securities Inc. as joint bookrunners and including CIBC World Markets Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., iA Private Wealth Inc., INFOR Financial Inc. and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act). Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Dialogue

Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through our team of health professionals, we serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Our Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all of our programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that the Company considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made, and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectus dated March 23, 2021, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make in the future with applicable securities authorities, all of which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking information is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

SOURCE Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.

For further information: Investor relations, Navaid Mansuri, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], investors.dialogue.co; Media Relations: Jean-Christophe de Le Rue, Director of Public and Government Relations, [email protected] / 613-806-0671

