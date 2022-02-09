Dialogue Health Technologies and Sun Life Expand Partnership to Include EAP and iCBT

MONTREAL, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSX: CARE) ("Dialogue" or the "Company"), Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to expand its partnership with Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada ("Sun Life") to offer Employee Assistance Program ("EAP") services as well as internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy ("iCBT") to Sun Life Group Benefits clients. Both offerings will be powered by Dialogue and available on the Lumino Health Virtual Care platform. The agreement will be exclusive for EAP services and will take effect on June 1, 2022, at which point Sun Life's existing EAP clients will be onboarded.

Through Lumino Health Virtual Care, plan members will have 24/7 virtual access to Dialogue's EAP services, where providers across multiple disciplines will be available to provide essential support for a range of challenges:

Stress & Wellness services including depression, anxiety, insomnia, and fatigue;

Work & Career services including professional development and workplace conflict management;

Legal & Financial services including assistance with debt management and divorce;

Family & Relationship services including parenting, family dynamics, and eldercare.

Dialogue's EAP offers a convenient, easy to use digital experience for organizations and their members, which helps drive high engagement and results in positive health outcomes for employees. Key benefits and differentiators include:

A virtual model that facilitates scalability and faster response times;

A personalized assessment within minutes and counselling appointments within 24 hours;

Transparent reporting on program adoption, member satisfaction, and other key metrics;

Educational material and an onboarding toolkit to promote adoption and engagement;

A seamless integration to Dialogue's other health and wellness programs.

"We are proud to strengthen our collaboration with Sun Life and to support their purpose of helping Canadians live healthier lives," said Cherif Habib, Chief Executive Officer of Dialogue. "This announcement further demonstrates the benefit of our Integrated Health Platform's multidisciplinary approach, as well as the convenience and efficiency of having multiple services fully integrated on a single platform and application. We look forward to continuing expanding our scope of services to help more Canadians in need."

Mental health issues continue to be one of the top concerns for Canadians. As such, Dialogue's iCBT program will also be included with the EAP to enhance the journey to improved mental health. Dialogue's iCBT program is a series of interactive, self-care toolkits that are clinically proven to support mental health disorders, including anxiety and depression. iCBT can help give plan members access to mental health support in a timely, cost-effective, and easy-to-access way, and is an important part of an overall strategy to address mental health challenges.

About Dialogue

Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through our team of health professionals, we serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Our Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all of our programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet.

