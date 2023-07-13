Dialogue Enters Into License Agreement with Sun Life U.S.

Agreement marks Dialogue's entry into the U.S., the world's largest addressable health and wellness market, providing new growth opportunities

Agreement paves the way for additional deals in the U.S. and other international markets

MONTREAL, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSX: CARE) ("Dialogue" or the "Company"), Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Sun Life U.S. to license its platform and distribute its services to members in the U.S. The platform will be used to provide a modern health and wellness experience to members of Sun Life's U.S. Health and Risk Solutions business, empowering them to take proactive action on their health and improve health outcomes. This agreement deepens Dialogue's partnership with Sun Life, which was established in Canada in March 2020.

In the first phase of the agreement, Sun Life U.S. will develop a program using Dialogue's platform to engage approximately 600,000 members at meaningful moments in their health journey and help them take proactive health actions. The agreement includes the potential to extend the program in the coming years.

"We are very excited to partner with Sun Life U.S. to help support their members and drive positive health outcomes," said Cherif Habib, Chief Executive Office of Dialogue. "This agreement also represents a significant milestone in Dialogue's growth strategy, providing exposure outside our home market of Canada. We are pleased to bring our technology and services to the United States and to do so with a partner that has depth and breadth of expertise and provides us with immediate scale in the market."

Sun Life U.S. will also have the opportunity to add other capabilities to the licensed platform in the future.

Alexis Smirnov, Chief Technology Officer of Dialogue, added: "We have been growing the Dialogue platform for over seven years and believe it is a tremendous resource to drive positive health and business outcomes, which benefit from the seamless integration of services that our platform makes possible. With Sun Life, we believe our platform will enhance their ability to address the health and wellness needs of their members and increase engagement."

About Dialogue

Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through our team of health professionals, we serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Our Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all of our programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet. Dialogue is the first virtual care provider to receive the Accreditation Canada Primer award, a third-party validation of safety and high-level quality of care.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results and may include information regarding our financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, plans and objectives.

In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans" "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Dialogue as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that the Company has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, all of which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Dialogue. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Dialogue undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not currently known to us or that we currently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information represents our expectations as of the date of this press release (or as the date it is otherwise stated to be made) and is subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable Canadian securities laws. All of the forward-looking information contained in this earnings release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

SOURCE Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Jean Marc Ayas, Senior Director, Investor Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations: Jean-Christophe de Le Rue, Senior Director, Public and Government Relations, [email protected] / 613-806-0671