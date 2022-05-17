MONTREAL, May 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSX: CARE) ("Dialogue" or the "Company"), Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, announced today that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by the Company at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 16, 2022 (the "Meeting").

1. Election of Directors

The eight (8) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Norma Beauchamp 35,151,803 99.94% 21,198 0.06% Paul Desmarais III 35,137,851 99.90% 35,150 0.10% Cherif Habib 35,113,899 99.83% 59,102 0.17% Tim Hodgson 35,149,109 99.93% 23,892 0.07% Melissa Kennedy 34,624,249 98.44% 548,752 1.56% Paul Lepage 35,156,341 99.95% 16,660 0.05% Jean-François Marcoux 35,156,796 99.95% 16,205 0.05% Mathieu Provost 33,390,517 94.93% 1,782,484 5.07%

Dialogue is pleased to welcome Melissa Kennedy to the Board. Mrs. Kennedy is Executive Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer & Public Affairs at Sun Life. She is responsible for the company's worldwide legal, compliance, corporate secretarial and public affairs functions, and is also the executive sponsor of sustainability.

Following the Meeting, Jacques Goulet retired from Dialogue's Board with our gratitude for his dedicated service to our shareholders.

2. Appointment of Auditors

A ballot was conducted with respect to the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditors. According to the proxies received and ballots cast, Deloitte LLP was appointed the Company's auditors with the following results:

Votes For: 35,173,490 (99.97%)

Votes Withheld: 9,810 (0.03%)

Final results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Dialogue

Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through our team of health professionals, we serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Our Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all of our programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet.

