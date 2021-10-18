New campaign will highlight collaboration between dairy sector and Tree Canada, Cleanfarms and Ducks Unlimited Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) unveiled new partnerships with leading environmental organizations to promote and advance sustainability in the dairy sector. In collaborating with forward-thinking Canadian organizations, including Tree Canada, Cleanfarms and Ducks Unlimited Canada, DFC is further solidifying the sector's long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible farming practices.

"DFC and our farmers are committed to finding innovative new ways to foster sustainability in dairy farming," said Pierre Lampron, President of Dairy Farmers of Canada. "We are excited to work with these exceptional organizations to improve farming productivity, reduce waste, plant trees and manage resources responsibly, to the benefit of all Canadians."

Dairy farmers are naturally committed to sustainability and the environment. Our farmers take great pride in producing milk under some of the most stringent standards in the world. Our proAction® quality assurance program is continuously evolving to reflect the latest best practices in areas like sustainability, animal care, food safety, milk quality and more.

"Driving ongoing improvements and optimizations is part of our unwavering commitment to Canadians," added Lampron. "We are thrilled to work with Tree Canada, Cleanfarms and Ducks Unlimited Canada, which all share a common interest in preserving our resources for the next generation."

DFC will highlight these unique partnerships and its efforts to reduce the environmental impact of dairy farming through a new marketing campaign, Here for Tomorrow. By sharing real stories of projects underway on Canadian farms, the campaign will help shed light on the sector's work towards a more sustainable tomorrow. DFC's commitment to sustainability is also featured in a separate campaign called Hey Dairy Farmer, which will launch in parallel.

To learn more, please visit HereForTomorrow.ca.

Additional Quotes

"Tree Canada is dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians by planting and nurturing trees," says Danielle St-Aubin, CEO, Tree Canada. "We applaud Dairy Farmers of Canada for their commitment to reduce their environmental impact and promote and advance sustainability in the dairy sector. We look forward to our partnership and growing better places to live together."

"Dairy farmers have been long-time supporters of Cleanfarms programs that reduce the amount of used agricultural plastic sent to landfills when it's no longer needed," said Cleanfarms Executive Director Barry Friesen. "This partnership with the Dairy Farmers of Canada will help producers fulfil their commitment to sustainability by recycling even higher volumes of used ag plastics. Dairy farmers are setting a new standard for ag plastic recycling and we are excited to be working with them on this important project.

"Ducks Unlimited Canada has made a commitment to support sustainable farming practices across the country," says DUC CEO, Larry Kaumeyer. "We are proud to partner with Canadian dairy farmers to enhance on-farm biodiversity while also providing environmental benefits to the local community. This new partnership will positively impact the sustainability of our working landscapes while protecting Canada's essential wetland and grassland habitats."

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits.

ABOUT TREE CANADA

Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments. Through our programs, research and engagement efforts, we have helped restore tree cover in areas hit by natural disasters, guided communities in managing their urban forests, supported over 700 schoolyard greening projects and organized urban forest conferences. To date, with our community partners and sponsors, we have planted more than 83 million trees.

ABOUT CLEANFARMS

Cleanfarms is a national not-for-profit organization that delivers industry-funded, end-of-life stewardship programs to the agricultural sector across Canada. It works collaboratively with more than 70 members in the pesticide, fertilizer, seed, ag plastic and animal health medication sectors, as well as partner agencies, and governments to ensure that Canadian farmers can actively contribute to a healthy environment and a sustainable future.

ABOUT DUCKS UNLIMITED CANADA

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations and landowners to conserve wetlands critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. Learn more at ducks.ca.

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Canada

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT David Lauer, Assistant Director of Communications, Dairy Farmers of Canada, [email protected] / 343-809-0387

Related Links

https://www.dairyfarmersofcanada.ca/

