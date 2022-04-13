Dairy farmers encouraging Canadians to get involved by matching seedling donations made through DFC's Here for Tomorrow program

OTTAWA, ON, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) launched an exciting new campaign entitled 'All for Earth Day' highlighting the steps dairy farmers are taking to capture carbon. DFC also launched a new initiative in collaboration with Tree Canada, enabling Canadians to contribute to tree-planting projects across the nation in a big way.

The two organizations have a common goal of reducing air pollution through reforestation projects – planting and nurturing trees contributes to a greener Canada by helping to sequester millions of tons of carbon emissions every year.

With every $4 contribution, DFC and Tree Canada will plant a seedling on the donor's behalf, and for every tree donated between April 4 and May 16, 2022, DFC will match it by planting another (up to a maximum of $25,000). DFC will be encouraging donations through the "All for Earth Day" social media campaign, which runs through May 9, 2022.

"DFC is excited to take yet another leap forward in minimizing our environmental impact and re-greening our planet," said Pierre Lampron, President of DFC. "Preserving our resources for generations to come is essential, and planting trees with Tree Canada is one of the many ways DFC is working with leading partners in sustainability to hit our net-zero GHG emissions goal by 2050."

Across Canada, dairy farmers are taking meaningful steps on their farms to help make this net-zero commitment a reality. In addition, at the national level, DFC is working with farming organizations, research institutions, sustainability groups, food industry partners and governments to help reduce our overall footprint.

Under the Here for Tomorrow partnerships program, DFC is teaming up with leading environmental organizations like Tree Canada and others to support a range of innovative projects being undertaken across the country. These include pilot programs to create new recycling opportunities, and initiatives to restore and nurture wetlands and forests to promote biodiversity.

Last year, DFC made a $100,000 contribution to Tree Canada to support the planting of 25,000 trees in locations across Canada. This year, with the help of Canadians, we're hoping to plant even more.

"It's our pleasure to work with DFC in our reforestation efforts. It's always a goal of ours to work with organizations committed to sustainability, rather than just talking about it," shares Danielle St-Aubin, CEO, Tree Canada. "We're thrilled to help Canadians make a real impact this April and are proud of the 25,000 trees already planted from DFC."

This new tree planting initiative will be highlighted in DFC's new "All for Earth Day" campaign a social campaign with various elements including an influencer component, running between April 4 and May 9

To learn more or make a donation, please visit https://treecanada.ca/dfc

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits.

ABOUT TREE CANADA

Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments. Through our programs, research and engagement efforts, we have helped restore tree cover in areas hit by natural disasters, guided communities in managing their urban forests, supported over 700 schoolyard greening projects and organized urban forest conferences. To date, with our community partners and sponsors, we have planted more than 83 million trees.

