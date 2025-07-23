Dexter Announces Leadership Transition

ELKHART, Ind., July 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Dexter a leading innovator in the trailer industry and subsidiary of DexKo Global Inc, is pleased to announce a leadership transition as Adam Dexter steps down from his role as President after more than 30 years of dedicated service. Adam will continue to support the company as an Executive Advisor in preparation for his retirement in 2026, ensuring a smooth and thoughtful transition.

Matt Powell Adam Dexter

We are excited to welcome Matt Powell as our new President. Matt brings extensive experience in manufacturing, operations, and strategic growth, most recently serving as Group Vice President at Modine Manufacturing Company. His leadership style and values align closely with Dexter's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

As Adam shared, "Dexter has always been about people—our team, our customers, and our partners. I'm confident Matt will carry that forward with the same passion and integrity."

This transition marks a new chapter for Dexter, and we remain committed to delivering the exceptional products and service our customers and partners have come to expect.



DexKo Global Inc. is the world's largest manufacturer and specialty distributor of highly-engineered solutions critical to the safety and performance of towable applications. DexKo Global was founded at the end of 2015 through the combination of DEXTER and AL-KO Vehicle Technology. With its headquarters in Novi, Michigan, the company employs approximately 7,000 associates with 50 production facilities and 70 specialty distribution centers. For more information, please go to www.dexko.com.

