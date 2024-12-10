DexKo Global acquires Cerma Srl

NOVI, Mich., Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- DexKo Global Inc. ("DexKo"), a global leader in highly engineered trailer running gear, chassis assemblies, related components, and hydraulic brake applications and valves, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cerma Srl ("Cerma").

Cerma was founded in 1966 and is based in Vezzano sul Crostolo, Emilia Romagna, Italy. The company primarily develops and manufactures high-precision components for off-highway and industrial end markets, including hydraulic valves and manifolds.

Cerma manufactures high-precision components for various industries and applications.

"The successful family-owned business has a particularly good reputation in the market. With this acquisition, DexKo will strengthen its hydraulics value chain and further expand its product range in this segment. We are pleased to welcome the Cerma team to DexKo," stated Fred Bentley, CEO of DexKo.

Harald Hiller, President and CEO of AL-KO Vehicle Technology ("AL-KO"), comments: "Cerma will be a valuable addition to our hydraulics business and will collaborate closely with our neighboring hydraulics operations. As a long-standing proven supplier, we know Cerma and trust the quality and precision of its products."

DexKo, through its AL-KO subsidiary, entered the hydraulics space through the acquisition of Safim Srl, a leading manufacturer of highly engineered hydraulic braking system components used in a range of off-highway applications, in 2019. DexKo added to its hydraulics business through the acquisition of Fluid-Press Srl, which focuses on the design and manufacturing of hydraulic valves and manifolds, in 2022.

"I am looking forward to capitalizing on our joint business opportunities. We will leverage the synergies in our manufacturing capacities and competencies, especially regarding our turning, milling, and grinding applications," commented Giovanni Pedrinoni, Managing Director of Safim, Fluid-Press and Cerma.

"We as a family are happy that Cerma will now be part of AL-KO's hydraulics business. The synergies we are creating will offer great opportunities for the future. My father founded the company 60 years ago and it is vital for my parents, my sister and me to have a strong and reliable partner for a successful future," added Daniele Ruozi, member of the board at Cerma, who will continue to serve the company as Managing Director.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The sellers were advised by Baldi & Partners, Reggio Emilia. The law firm Chiomenti provided legal advice to DexKo.

