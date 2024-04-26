Destination Toronto Announces Andrew Weir as President & CEO

TORONTO, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Destination Toronto today announced the appointment of Andrew Weir as President & CEO, effective May 1. Weir has been an integral member of the leadership team at Destination Toronto for the past 18 years, most recently as Executive Vice President.

A proven leader in Toronto's tourism industry, Weir has served on numerous boards across the industry, including Destination International's DMAP Board and as Chair of the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO) from 2021-2023.

"Having conducted a thorough North American search, we are thrilled to announce Andrew Weir as Destination Toronto's new President & CEO," said Rekha Khote, Chair of the Board of Directors at Destination Toronto. "Andrew is the right leader for our organization, bringing a deep understanding of Toronto's visitor economy, a vision for the business, and the ability to bring people together. We are confident that his established strong community connections will act as a catalyst for driving innovation and growth in critical areas of the business."

Weir is recognized as a passionate advocate and prominent voice within the industry. In his most recent role as Executive Vice President, he led strategic partnerships between the tourism industry, broader business leadership and government, laying the foundation for the continued growth of the visitor economy and its contribution to the region. Prior to that, as Chief Marketing Officer, Weir championed an organizational transformation to align sales and marketing through powerful brand storytelling.

"I'm deeply honoured and excited to lead Destination Toronto at this critical time," said Andrew Weir. "Toronto is Canada's most-visited destination, and for good reason. The genuine diversity and vibrancy of our arts, food, festivals and neighbourhoods, against one of the world's truly spectacular skylines, continue to excite and attract visitors from around the world. The opportunity of tourism and meetings in Toronto is immense and we have seen the power of visitor spending to elevate our economy and community."

"Congratulations to Andrew Weir on his appointment as President & CEO of Destination Toronto," said Councillor Shelley Carroll, Budget Chief & Mayor's Economic Development & Culture Champion. "This announcement comes at a pivotal time in our efforts to elevate the impact of the visitor economy, creating new pathways for growth that benefit our entire community."

Toronto welcomed nearly 9 million overnight visitors in 2023, generating more than $7 billion in visitor spending. As global travel has continued to recover, Toronto remains positioned as a top urban destination for major meetings, business travel and leisure travel throughout the year.

About Destination Toronto

Toronto's visitor economy is a vital economic engine for the city, generating $7 billion in visitor spending in 2023. Destination Toronto's mandate is to reflect the breadth and diversity of Toronto's people, places and culture to inspire residents and visitors to meet, visit and explore our city. Operating in partnership with the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Hotel Association, Destination Toronto markets and promotes the city to attract visitors and major meetings and events and supports local businesses to maximize the opportunities of the visitor economy. For more information, please visit DestinationToronto.com.

