DESTINATION TORONTO & DESTINATION CANADA ARE PROUD PARTICIPANTS IN AN UPCOMING EPISODE OF ABC'S HIT ROMANCE REALITY SERIES "THE BACHELOR"

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Destination Toronto, in partnership with Destination Canada are proud participants in an upcoming episode of ABC's "The Bachelor." The episode will feature the diverse and dynamic city of Toronto, Canada as home for the week for the newest Bachelor, Clayton Echard and the remaining women vying for his heart. This episode of "The Bachelor," currently in its 26th season, is scheduled to air Monday February 7, at 8/7c, on ABC.

Clayton Echard, who was first introduced as one of Michelle Young's suitors in season 18 of "The Bachelorette," not only connects romantically with the captivating Minneapolis school teacher but is also a favorite of Michelle's middle school students. Ultimately, however, Michelle sends Clayton home, leading to one of the most emotional and heart-wrenching moments in "Bachelor" history. In that one touching moment, Clayton's genuine desire to find a partner and start a family shines through, and never has it been so evident that one man deserves a second chance at finding that great love.

"We are excited to welcome The Bachelor to Toronto for the very first time," says Scott Beck, CEO of Destination Toronto, "This is an exciting opportunity to showcase the diverse experiences across our dynamic city to the passionate fans of Bachelor nation, especially as we anticipate welcoming many of them to Toronto in the very near future!"

ABOUT DESTINATION TORONTO

Toronto's visitor economy is a vital economic engine for the city, generating more than $10 billion in economic activity and supporting 70,000 jobs in 2019. Destination Toronto's mandate is to reflect the breadth and diversity of Toronto's people, places and culture to inspire residents and visitors to meet, visit and explore our city. Operating in partnership with the City of Toronto, the Greater Toronto Hotel Association and the Ontario Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, Destination Toronto markets and promotes the city to global travellers, attracts and supports major meetings and events, and supports local businesses to maximize the opportunities of visitor spending.

For more information please visit www.DestinationToronto.com.

ABOUT DESTINATION CANADA

At Destination Canada, we believe that tourism enhances the quality of life of Canadians and enriches the lives of visitors. We believe that Canada's diversity, its greatest asset, is also, what touches travellers' hearts most deeply.

Our mission is to influence supply, and build demand for the benefit of locals, communities and visitors through leading research, alignment with public and private sectors, and marketing Canada nationally and abroad. In addition, our Business Events team leverage in-depth global market analysis to target international clusters aligned with Canada's priority economic sectors.

Our work in destination development ensures that we are able to sustain a premier four-season tourism economy that is regenerative in nature - supporting our economy and the environment.

Destination Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada.

For further information, visit www.destinationcanada.com.

ABOUT "THE BACHELOR"

On ABC's hit primetime reality series "The Bachelor," one lucky man is offered the chance to find true love. A single and eligible bachelor embarks on a romantic journey, getting to know a number of beautiful women, gradually narrowing the field as he continues his search for his soul mate. At the end of this romantic voyage, if he has found the one, will there be a proposal — and will she say yes? "The Bachelor" is produced by Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.

For more information on "The Bachelor" visit https://abc.com/shows/the-bachelor.

