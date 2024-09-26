VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Destination Canada has announced the launch of four new tourism corridors for 2024, building on the success of last year's pilot Tourism Corridor Strategy Program.

The Tourism Corridor Strategy Program aims to contribute to a more resilient tourism industry through accelerated destination development of multiple corridors across Canada.This program crosses provincial and territorial boundaries, bringing together tourism organizations to develop iconic new journeys for travellers to explore. This program is a key initiative of Destination Canada's 2030 Tourism Strategy with its bold goal to propel Canada back into the Top 7 global tourism destinations.

The new tourism corridors are:

1. Cycle Ontario and Quebec (Ontario, Quebec)

This corridor will connect existing bike routes within Ottawa , Cornwall and Montreal and develop new routes in collaboration with local organizations to highlight tourism offerings.

Cycling tourism is growing in Canada and represents significant potential. According to data from Velo Quebec, cycling tourism in Quebec produces: $700 million annually in tourist spending Over 7,000 jobs which are related to cycling tourism 1.6 million nights which include cycling during the stay 700,000 tourists stays with cycling activity

2. Field to Fork: Saskatchewan Manitoba Agritourism (Saskatchewan, Manitoba)

As one of the largest and most productive agriculture regions in the world, Manitoba and Saskatchewan are primed to become global agritourism leaders.

and are primed to become global agritourism leaders. As Destination Canada's first-ever corridor that includes a culinary focus, Field to Fork will be developed with support from the Culinary Tourism Alliance with major gateway cities including: Winnipeg , Brandon , Saskatoon and Regina .

3. Northern Sky Corridor (Alberta, Northwest Territories)

This corridor connects Edmonton, Alberta as the gateway to the Northwest Territories , celebrating the region's rich cultural heritage, art, and experiences set amongst expansive natural beauty.

4. Juan de Fuca Corridor (British Columbia, Washington State, USA)

This corridor area is a partnership with the Pacific Northwest Economic Region (PNWER), which focuses on increasing economic well-being and quality of life for residents while maintaining and enhancing the natural environment.

Juan de Fuca Corridor capitalizes on destination development strategies that have been completed and focused on required investment for future attraction and resiliency.

This is the first corridor to cross into the United States , offering new opportunities to engage with Canada's largest international market.

The Tourism Corridor Strategy Program will enhance Canada's appeal by providing visitors with compelling reasons to explore new regions, thereby strengthening Canada's tourism sector.

The selected corridors are defined as high-potential and align with criteria such as:

Identifying potential job opportunities

Potential for Indigenous inclusion or partnerships

Employing a regenerative approach

Engaging local communities

Supporting economic growth

Catalyzing investment attraction

"Tourism contributes to the wealth and wellbeing of all of Canada and community is at the heart of the Tourism Corridor Strategy Program. Alongside our regional partners, we work directly with local, grassroots organizations to create long-term destination development strategies, and identify the products, services, workforce, access, infrastructure and experiences required to both delight visitors and enrich the lives of locals," said Marsha Walden," President and CEO, Destination Canada.

"To stay competitive, Canada needs exceptional travel itineraries and experiences that reflect the essence of our country. To create them, we must attract strategic investments — from the private sector and all levels of government — that grow tourism in alignment with the interests of travelers and communities' broader goals."

Background:

The Tourism Corridor Strategy Program launched in 2023 with three pilot corridors: UNESCO Atlantic Canada Corridor, Sustainable Journeys from Prairies to Pacific, and the Northern Indigenous Lodge Network. Strategies from these corridors are currently coming to life with positive outcomes already beginning to emerge.

The Atlantic Canada UNESCO Tourism Corridor is an example of destination development coming to life through community engagement. In bringing together 13 UNESCO sites, this corridor has seen over 80 interviews and input from more than 70 people from over 50 organizations who participated in workshops. The Atlantic Canada UNESCO Tourism Corridor is a positive force of transformation for local communities, including opportunities to develop shoulder and off-season experiences.

"Tourism unites people across Canada and around the world. Destination Canada's Tourism Corridor Strategy Program strengthens those connections, bringing together the faces and places that make Canada so special. This great initiative will help create jobs and opportunities in our communities, while offering visitors a variety of uniquely Canadian experiences," said the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec.

