An exploration of Canadian taste and place highlights flavours and stories from across the country

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Destination Canada and Air Canada have come together to showcase Canadian cuisine by creating a cookbook like no other—celebrating the outstanding people, places, ingredients and dishes that make this country so tasty.

Book cover (CNW Group/Destination Canada) Air Canada Logo (CNW Group/Destination Canada)

Canada's Best New Cookbook, published by IndigoPress, features mouthwatering recipes from more than 30 restaurants—all previous Top 10 winners of Air Canada enRoute 's Canada's Best New Restaurants program from the past 20 years—and stories that explore the unique culinary regions and personalities across Canada. Each recipe is a reflection of the bounty of ingredients that exists across these fruitful lands, and every story underscores how much food is a reflection of place.

"This cookbook is a distillation of the country's thriving food scene" said Amy Rosen, author of Canada's Best New Cookbook . Rosen helped launch Air Canada enRoute's Canada's Best New Restaurants program as the inaugural restaurant critic, so there are few better-suited to speak to Canada's strengths as a culinary destination. "We intentionally designed this cookbook to showcase each of Canada's different regions and the diversity of talent who have and continue to shape Canada's culinary landscape."

"From coast-to-coast-to-coast, Canada's culinary talent is world-class, and we have been proud to support our country's restaurant scene through Canada's Best New Restaurants since 2002, and now with Canada's Best New Cookbook," said Andy Shibata, Vice President, Brand at Air Canada. "This collector's item honours our country's distinct cuisine through vibrant recipes and stories of Canada's unique regions and ingredients, reaffirming Canada's position as a destination with a rich and enduring culinary tradition."

"Canada has an extraordinary culinary narrative," said Gloria Loree, Senior Vice President, Marketing Strategy and Chief Marketing Officer, Destination Canada. "So much of the country's culinary identity is rooted in the culture and geography of our communities. In every region you visit, there are Canadians who are proud to serve homemade dishes steeped in local traditions that showcase seasonal abundance. Canada is a country where there's always room for one more at the table. We hope this cookbook will inspire new culinary experiences – both at home and in travelling Canada.

Canada's Best New Cookbook is available for pre-order online through Indigo (English edition here and French edition here), and will be available in stores on October 11, 2022. Each book sold supports future hospitality professionals through the work of the Canadian Hospitality Foundation.

For more information, visit canadasbestnewcookbook.com, livredecuisinecanadien.com.

