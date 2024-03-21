Desjardins Strengthens Digital Empowerment Across Canada

QUEBEC, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - CFSC-OPEC is pleased to announce its renewed collaboration with Desjardins, recognizing the organization's deep belief in the potential of individuals and empowering communities.

"As the largest cooperative financial group in North America, Desjardins wants to channel our values into programs that make a real difference for people in need. Computers for Schools Plus does that by using the circular economy to empower young people across Ontario and Quebec to learn hard and soft skills—and to provide much-needed hardware to low-income households. We're proud to be part of a sustainability initiative that brings government, industry and community organizations together to give communities and youth the resources they need to excel," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group.

Desjardins plays a pivotal role in shaping the Canadian technological landscape and fostering digital inclusivity across the country. By pledging to contribute to over 4000 IT assets in Ontario and Quebec throughout 2024, this initiative solidifies Desjardins' dedication and responsibility toward environmental sustainability and social inclusion.

The donations in Ontario are handled by Renewed Computer Technology (RCT), that refurbishes computers and delivers them to schools, First Nation bands, charities, non-profits, individuals, and families living with limited income in Ontario. Over 510,000 computers have been renewed by RCT since the beginning of the program.

The donations in Quebec are handled by OPEQ, that collects more than 50,000 computers each year to assist public libraries, schools, childcare centers, and non-profit organizations (NPOs) dedicated to community well-being.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $422.9 billion as of December 31, 2023. It was named one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes magazine and by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

ABOUT CFSC-OPEC

Computers for Success – Canada Inc. | Ordinateurs pour l'excellence - Canada Inc. (CFSC-OPEC) is a non-profit organization established in 2005, supporting the impacts of the Canadian government's digital inclusion and economic development programs. CFSC-OPEC's mission is based on three pillars: reducing e-waste footprint, enabling digital workforce, and fostering social inclusion.

