EXCLUSIVE VIP RECEPTION AND ROUNDTABLE IN ST. JOHN'S HIGHLIGHTS HOW TECHNOLOGY DONATIONS DRIVE SOCIAL IMPACT AND EDUCATIONAL SUCCESS

This meeting brought together experts, institutions, and government representatives from across Canada to discuss initiatives aimed at strengthening digital inclusion. The first edition, held last June, had engaged participants from Montreal, the University of Sherbrooke in Longueuil, and the Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) office in Ottawa. The exchanges had been enriching and productive, thus laying the foundation for this second meeting.

The October 2 roundtable brought together 100 participants and focused on developing a national roadmap and implementing an integrated digital inclusion strategy. It represented a unique opportunity to collaborate on concrete projects and exchange ideas to promote better digital inclusion across Canada.

VIP Cocktail

The event highlighted the efforts of CFSC and its partners to reduce the digital divide that particularly affects low-income families in Canada. Thanks to these initiatives, essential technological tools have been provided to schools, non-profit organizations, and families, thus promoting academic and professional success on a national scale.

The event featured an exclusive announcement regarding the upcoming partnership between the Canada Games and Computers for Schools Newfoundland for the 2025 Games.

Subsequently, Econext and Computers for Schools Newfoundland presented the results of their recent collection of electronic devices, aimed at supporting students and reducing electronic waste. The main donors were recognized during a certificate presentation.

A presentation of the public service announcement (PSA) developed by the Ray agency in collaboration with CFSC highlighted the inequalities created by the digital divide, particularly for Canadians who lack crucial access to screens.

At the conclusion of the presentations, a VIP cocktail was offered to the participants. This convivial moment was an opportunity to strengthen the bonds between the actors present and to warmly thank those who have contributed to the mission of the National Digital Inclusion Network.

ABOUT CFSC-OPEC - Computers for Success – Canada Inc. | Ordinateurs pour l'excellence – Canada Inc. (CFSC-OPEC) is a non-profit organization established in 2005, supporting the impacts of the Canadian government's digital inclusion and economic development programs. CFSC-OPEC's mission is based on three pillars: reducing e-waste footprint, enabling a digital workforce, and fostering social inclusion.

ABOUT CFS+ - Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) is a national partnership-based program that refurbishes digital devices donated from government, private business and individuals for use by schools, libraries, not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous communities and eligible low-income individuals. This program is funded by the Government of Canada.

Contact Information: Grace NGINGI, Communications Manager, Computers for Success Canada, [email protected], 514.705.1297; Michel Langelier, Executive Director, Computers for Success Canada, [email protected], T: 514.712.2727