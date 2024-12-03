Bridge the Digital Divide this "Giving Tuesday" - Join the CEO Pledge for a More Inclusive Canada

MONTREAL, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - This "Giving Tuesday", Computers for Success Canada Inc. (CFSC-OPEC) is inviting business leaders nationwide to harness the power of technology to drive meaningful change. The CEO Pledge, a pioneering initiative, invites Canadian companies to donate their used computers to the Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) program, which provides vital digital tools and skills to underserved communities.

With a simple yet impactful commitment, businesses can help bridge the digital divide, empower Canadians, and support sustainability initiatives - all while taking advantage of federal tax incentives for technology upgrades. Donated devices are refurbished and distributed to schools, non-profits, and low-income families, providing them with the tools they need to succeed in today's digitally driven world.

"Technology is not just a tool—it's the key to unlocking opportunity," says Michel Langelier, CFSC-OPEC's Executive Director. "By joining the CEO Pledge, companies can invest in their growth while creating a lasting impact for Canadians in need."

Why Join the CEO Pledge?

Maximize Tax Benefits : Upgrade your company's technology while benefiting from accelerated deductions for new equipment purchases.

Upgrade your company's technology while benefiting from accelerated deductions for new equipment purchases. Support Sustainability: Keep used computers out of landfills and promote a circular economy by refurbishing and redistributing devices.

Keep used computers out of landfills and promote a circular economy by refurbishing and redistributing devices. Enhance Your Brand: Showcase your commitment to corporate social responsibility and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives.

Leading organizations like Microsoft, MNP, and Desjardins have already made a significant impact, helping thousands of Canadians gain access to essential technology and skills. Now, it's your turn to join this movement.

This "Giving Tuesday" let's come together to build Canada's Digital Legacy—one device, one community, one step at a time.

For more information about the CEO Pledge or to join, visit https://www.ceopledge.ca/

About CFSC-OPEC

Computers for Success Canada Inc. | Ordinateurs pour l'excellence Canada Inc. (CFSC-OPEC) is a non-profit organization established in 2005, supporting the impacts of the Canadian government's digital inclusion and economic development programs. CFSC-OPEC's mission is based on three pillars: reducing e-waste footprint, enabling digital workforce, and fostering social inclusion.

ABOUT CFS+ - Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) is a national partnership-based program that refurbishes digital devices donated from government, private business and individuals for use by schools, libraries, not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous communities and eligible low-income individuals. This program is funded by the Government of Canada.

SOURCE Computers for Success Canada

Contact information: NGINGI Grace, Communication Manager, [email protected], 514-705-1297