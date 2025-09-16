A streamlined, accessible selection of products that simplifies investment decisions and financially empowers members and clients

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - As announced in its press release dated April 23, 2025, Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), the manager of Desjardins Funds, has adjusted its product lineup to provide a comprehensive, yet simplified, line of portfolios. These adjustments involved merging and changing the names of some Melodia and Chorus II Portfolios. All mergers were carried out on a tax-deferred basis and took effect at close of business on September 12, 2025. The new names come into effect today, September 16, 2025. These portfolios now form a new line of investment solutions: the Desjardins Active Strategy Portfolios.

"With this new, simplified lineup, we're offering accessible, easy-to-understand investment solutions that can still provide the same strong performance potential as before. When designing the Desjardins Active Strategy Portfolios, our goal was to make investing easier while meeting our clients' changing needs and helping empower them financially," said Frédérick Tremblay, Managing Director, Head of Investment Solutions and Chief Operating Officer of Desjardins Investments Inc.

DI now offers its members and clients three lines of portfolios, each of which respond to specific needs.

Desjardins Active Strategy Portfolios : This line merges the Melodia and Chorus II portfolios. It leverages the expertise of Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM), one of Canada's leading portfolio managers, which calls upon the subadvisory services of some of the best-known names in the business.

: This line merges the Melodia and Chorus II portfolios. It leverages the expertise of Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM), one of leading portfolio managers, which calls upon the subadvisory services of some of the best-known names in the business. Desjardins Sustainable Portfolios : This line of responsible investment portfolios is for investors who want to contribute to a more sustainable global economy.

: This line of responsible investment portfolios is for investors who want to contribute to a more sustainable global economy. Desjardins ETF Portfolios: This simple, affordable line of solutions gives you access to the world of exchange-traded funds.

These solutions stand out for their competitive pricing and simplicity, making investment management easier for financial advisors and investors.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $501.3 billion as at June 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks in 2025 by Forbes. The organization has more than 57,200 skilled employees. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

As the manager of Desjardins Funds and Desjardins Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Desjardins Investments Inc. is one of the leading investment fund managers in Canada, with $50.1 billion in assets under management as at June 30, 2025. Desjardins Investments offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadians and stands out in the industry for its roster of internationally recognized fund managers representing more than 20 portfolio management firms around the world. Desjardins Investments is also actively engaged in promoting and encouraging responsible investing in Canada.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Founded in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM) is one of Canada's largest asset managers, with more than $110 billion in assets under management for a variety of institutional mandates as at June 30, 2025. It's known for designing investment solutions that meet each investor's specific needs while implementing innovative responsible investment practices. DGAM focuses on disciplined investment processes and diverse expertise to build portfolios of fixed-income, equity and real assets that can weather all market conditions. The firm uses its leadership and influence to encourage the businesses and projects in which it invests to adopt sustainable practices, based on the conviction that this approach can improve financial performance over the long term. To learn more about DGAM, visit https://www.desjardins-global-asset-management.com.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and other fees may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, trademarks containing the word Desjardins, and their related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public Relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]