MONTREAL, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Desjardins took home eight awards at Fundata Canada Inc.'s annual FundGrade A+® Awards ceremony. The funds that stood out for their exceptional performance in 2025 and earned the eight awards were as follows: one mutual fund, three responsible investment exchange-traded funds and four guaranteed investment funds. FundGrade A+® Awards are given to Canadian investment funds that deliver the best risk-adjusted returns and maintain high FundGrade ratings over the course of a full calendar year.

"We're extremely honoured and proud to see Desjardins win eight FundGrade A+® Awards this year. The awards recognize our teams' hard work and our commitment to providing our members and clients with sustainable, high-performing investment solutions that are truly adapted to their needs. Supporting their financial empowerment remains our mission," said Frédérick Tremblay, President and Chief Operating Officer, Investment Solutions at Desjardins Investments Inc.

The following exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds offered by Desjardins Investments Inc. received Fundata's FundGrade A+® rating:

1 These two ETFs also received a certificate and award at the 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards ceremony for their five-year performance.

The following guaranteed investment funds (GIFs) offered by Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company were awarded Fundata's FundGrade A+® rating:

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $515.9 billion as at September 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com . Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

The Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF (DRFC) received an A+ rating in the Canadian Equity category, which included 166 funds. The Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor – Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF (DRFE) received an A+ rating in the Emerging Markets Equity category, which included 73 funds. The Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF (DRMD) received an A+ rating in the International Equity category, which included 168 funds. The Desjardins Floating Rate Income Fund earned an A+ rating in the Multi-Sector Fixed Income category, which included 58 funds. The DFS GIF - Global Balanced Growth - Desjardins earned an A+ in the Tactical Balanced category, which included 18 funds. The DFS GIF – Canadian Balanced – Fiera Capital earned an A+ in the Canadian Equity Balanced category, which included 70 funds. The DFS GIF – Canadian Balanced – CI earned an A+ in the Canadian Neutral Balanced category, which included 95 funds. Finally, the DFS GIF – Canadian Income and Growth – CI earned an A+ in the Global Neutral Balanced category, which included 149 funds. These ratings are for the period from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, and all categories are defined by the Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee (CIFSC), an independent Canadian organization.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns, including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not consider sales, redemption, distribution or other optional charges, or income taxes payable by any security holder, that would have reduced returns. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

DFS Guaranteed Investment Funds are established by Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company. Past performance of DSF Guaranteed Investment Funds is not indicative of future results. Helios and DFS Guaranteed Investment Funds are registered trademarks of Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company. Desjardins Insurance refers to Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company. DESJARDINS, DESJARDINS INSURANCE and related trademarks are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec used under licence.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and other fees may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investments Inc. is the manager of Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, trademarks containing the word Desjardins, as well as related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

Desjardins Insurance refers to Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company.

