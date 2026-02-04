MONTREAL, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - From March 1 to 8, 2026, the Grande-Place at Complexe Desjardins will be hosting March Break activities for kids. Inspired by the whimsical world under the big top, kids can come and get active, complete challenges and have fun with hands-on activities, obstacle courses and performances.

With a slew of accessible, inclusive and exciting events going on throughout March Break, Complexe Desjardins is the place to be in Montreal for family fun.

"March Break is the perfect time for families to make memories together," says Marie-Pier Labarre, Marketing Manager at Complexe Desjardins. "And with all kinds of free programming, Complexe Desjardins is the place to do it, right in the heart of downtown. It's fun for the young and the young at heart!"

Kids' activities that capture the spirit of the circus

For the entire week, the Grande-Place at Complexe Desjardins will be hosting fun athletic activities for kids to promote movement, coordination and agility, all with a bit of circus magic. They can try their hand at the hula hoop, aerial hoop or aerial sphere in a safe, supervised environment. There's also an obstacle course, where they can complete challenges while building their coordination and motor skills.

A series of shows will round out the experience, along with face painting. The mini train will also be running, with rides at $3 per passenger. The other activities are free and open to all!

The place to be, in the heart of downtown Montreal

Complexe Desjardins is extremely accessible, located between Place-des-Arts and Place-d'Armes metro stations, with on-site parking and direct access to the underground city. Families can also do some shopping and stop for a bite at the mall.

With its memorable, inclusive and entertaining March Break programming, Complexe Desjardins reaffirms its role as a place to gather and discover in downtown Montreal.

March 1 to 8, 2026, at the Grande-Place, Complexe Desjardins

(150 Sainte-Catherine Street West, Montreal)

Entry is free and open to all.

About Complexe Desjardins

Complexe Desjardins is located in Montreal's downtown core, in the centre of the bustling entertainment district. It's one of the city's largest and busiest mixed-use buildings. Three office towers and a shopping mall surround a bright indoor public square featuring a spectacular fountain. The perimeter is lined with restaurants and shops offering a full range of products and services. Its one-of-a-kind design is filled with natural light and stunning architectural details. There's no other space quite like it.

