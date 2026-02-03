MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Desjardins Group is proud to announce that it's been named one of Canada's top employers by several nationally recognized organizations. This recognition highlights our consistent commitment to our teams and our desire to build a strong corporate culture that benefits members and clients.

Ranked by Forbes in 2026, Desjardins confirms its commitment to its employees and its desire to create a people-focused, innovative and unifying environment. Desjardins has also been recognized once again by Mediacorp as one of Canada's top employers and as one of the top employers for young people--a trend that has continued for over a decade.

And on top of these honours, Desjardins has received Platinum parity certification from Women in Governance for the fourth year running, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to gender parity and inclusion.

"This recognition confirms that our vision and actions reinforce our ability to grow as a people-focused and high-performance organization," said Denis Dubois, President and CEO of Desjardins. "We're doing everything we can to offer a work environment that fosters commitment, innovation and collective success, so we can fully achieve our mission to give our members and clients the support they need to be financially empowered."

As labour market expectations continue to evolve, Desjardins is reaffirming its commitment to offering a dynamic environment that's centred on balance, innovation and collaboration. Thanks to its cooperative and people-focused values, Desjardins Group remains an employer of choice for thousands of people across the country.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $511.9 billion as at September 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks in 2025 by Forbes. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public Relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]