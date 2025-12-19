2025 Annual Report on Responsible Investment published

MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Desjardins Investments Inc. published its 2025 Annual Report on Responsible Investment, an important document that demonstrates its commitment to combining financial performance with positive social and environmental outcomes. Desjardins has been a leader in responsible investment for more than 30 years. It has some of the most extensive expertise in the country and offers products and services that are making their mark in Canada and around the world.

In our constantly changing socioeconomic environment, Desjardins Investments is staying the course. Responsible investment remains essential: Considering environmental, social and governance factors in investment decisions means we can manage risk more effectively and identify opportunities. The report sets out the responsible investment strategy followed by Desjardins Investments, the year's highlights and the progress made toward achieving climate targets and biodiversity commitments, as well as the impact of the Desjardins Sustainable Funds.

The report also presents the results of our efforts to educate advisors and retail investors about responsible investment, as well as of our dialogue with hundreds of businesses to help improve their environmental, social and governance practices.

"This report shows how we're striving to use responsible investment to drive sustainable change," said Sébastien Vallée, Executive Vice-President, Wealth Management, Desjardins Group. "We believe transparency and discipline are the key to building trust and supporting our members and clients as we transition to a more sustainable economy."

The world is facing serious challenges, such as climate change, biodiversity loss and social inequality, but finance can be a powerful force in building a better future. Desjardins Investments remains committed to offering solutions that combine performance with positive social and environmental outcomes.

Read the full report.

