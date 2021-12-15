Desjardins launches DGAM Global Private Infrastructure for Canadian institutional investors

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, with its new DGAM Global Private Infrastructure Fund ("the Fund"), Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM) is launching its first alternative investment solution for Canadian institutional investors. Desjardins itself plans to invest massively alongside them. The Fund will target long-term equity investments in infrastructure assets worldwide that have the ability to generate stable and predictable revenues.

As announced today by Nicolas Richard, DGAM President and Chief Operating Officer, "The DGAM Global Private Infrastructure Fund is designed to provide favourable, risk-adjusted long-term returns by building a diversified infrastructure portfolio through direct investments, co-investments and investments in funds." It complements the equity and fixed-income products DGAM offers its institutional clients.

"Desjardins has become a respected infrastructure investor around the world, thanks to trusting relationships and partnerships stemming from the program set up 14 years ago for our pension plan and, later, our insurance companies," added Frédéric Angers, Vice President, Infrastructure Investments at DGAM. "DGAM will be able to lend this credibility to the Fund participants. ESG considerations will also be included in the various stages, from acquisition to portfolio investment management."

The DGAM Infrastructure Fund was launched thanks to the expertise of the Desjardins Group Pension Plan infrastructure investment team that joined DGAM in September 2020. They have deployed more than $3 billion in assets on behalf of Desjardins institutional entities since 2008, including $1.4 billion in the renewable energy sector.

Why invest in infrastructure? Long-term contracts are concluded with quality partners.

The correlation with other asset classes is generally low, which helps diversify the portfolio.

Income from infrastructure investments is often adjusted, at least partially, to reflect.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM)

Established in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM) is one of Canada's largest asset managers with in-house expertise in equity, fixed income and real assets (infrastructure, real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM manages over $91 billion CAD (as of September 30, 2021) in institutional assets on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada.

With offices in Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto, our team of over 80 investment professionals uses a collaborative approach and combines innovation, accessibility and discipline to design solutions tailored to our clients' unique needs. We infuse our cooperative values into our investment process to ensure we are helping our partners and clients' assets grow in a sustainable and responsible manner.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is North America's largest financial cooperative and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $390.6 billion. In 2020, it was ranked as one of the world's Top 100 Employers by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

SOURCE Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM)

For further information: Richard Lacasse, Spokesperson, DGAM, 514-866-7000, ext 555 3436, [email protected]