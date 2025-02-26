This press release is issued pursuant to Regulation 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and Regulation 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. ("DGAM"), an investment manager constituted under the laws of Québec, Canada, located at Tour Sud, 20th Floor, 1 Complexe Desjardins, Montréal, Québec, H5B 1B2, Canada, and acting on behalf of the portfolios of its clients managed under discretionary investment management agreements announces that, pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("R62-103") and Regulation 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("R62-104"), on November 21, 2024, DGAM acquired on the Toronto Stock Exchange 1,944,346 subordinate voting shares (each a "Share") of Groupe Dynamite Inc. (the "Corporation") (the "Acquisition"), a public company located at 5592 Ferrier Street, Montréal, Quebec, H4P 1M2, Canada.

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, DGAM had no control nor direction over any of the Shares of the Corporation. Immediately following the Acquisition, DGAM had direction over 1,944,346 Shares, representing approximately 13% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. Following the Acquisition, DGAM undertook several disposals of the Shares (the "Interim Disposals") such that immediately prior to January 9, 2025, DGAM had direction over 1,520,285 Shares representing approximately 10.16% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. On January 9, 2025, DGAM disposed of 39,000 Shares (the "Final Disposal"). Immediately following the Final Disposal, DGAM continued to have direction over 1,481,285 Shares on behalf of the portfolios of its clients managed under discretionary investment management agreements, representing approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis.

As of the date hereof, DGAM no longer controls or directs 10% or more of the issued and outstanding Shares. Accordingly, DGAM is no longer required to file early warning reports pursuant to the requirements of R62-103 and R62-104 unless DGAM's beneficial ownership or control of the Shares again increases above 10% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

This news release, and the early warning report filed in connection with the Acquisition, Interim Disposals and Final Disposal, were filed late due to administrative reasons.

DGAM's investment in the Corporation is for investment purposes only. DGAM did not and does not intend to acquire control or exercise control over the Corporation. DGAM will review its investment on an ongoing basis and depending upon such factors that DGAM may, from time to time, deem relevant, may, among other things, acquire additional or dispose securities of the Corporation. Being an eligible institutional investor (as defined in NI 62-203), DGAM may, if applicable, rely on the alternative monthly reporting system to disclose its shareholding of the Corporation in the future.

An early warning report prepared pursuant to the requirements of R62-103 by DGAM has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Corporation's profile. To obtain more information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report to be filed in respect of this news release, please contact DGAM at the contact details noted below.

