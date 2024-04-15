MONTREAL, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), as manager of the Desjardins Funds, announces changes and new developments to its mutual funds lineup. These changes, described in detail below, consist of the evolution of the Wise ETF portfolios and the launch of three new investment funds.

Changes and new launch for the Desjardins Wise ETF portfolios lineup

DI announces the launch of a new Wise ETF portfolio and changes to its offering of existing Wise ETF portfolios to ensure it meets the evolving investment needs of financial advisors and investors.

In addition to the launch of the new Wise Balanced 50 ETF Portfolio available in C, F and I-Classes scheduled on or about April 15, 2024, with a target allocation of 50% in fixed income securities and 50% in equity securities, DI has also made the following changes to existing Wise ETF Portfolios:

The Wise Balanced ETF Portfolio and the Wise Maximum Growth ETF Portfolio were renamed the Wise Moderate ETF Portfolio and the Wise Aggressive ETF Portfolio, respectively; and

The asset allocation between fixed income securities and equity securities of the Wise Moderate ETF Portfolio (formerly Wise Balanced ETF Portfolio) and the Wise Conservative ETF Portfolio were revised. The risk level for each portfolio remains unchanged.

Below is a table summarizing all changes to the names and investment strategies of the existing Wise ETF Portfolios:

Portfolio Name Previous Target allocation New Target allocation Wise Conservative ETF Portfolio 80 % Fixed Income 20 % Equity 75 % Fixed Income 25 % Equity Wise Moderate ETF Portfolio (formerly Wise Balanced ETF Portfolio) 60 % Fixed Income 40 % Equity 65 % Fixed Income 35 % Equity Wise Agressive ETF Portfolio (formerly Maximum Growth ETF Portfolio) 20 % Fixed Income 80 % Equity Unchanged

The launch of two new income funds

To improve the portfolio composition offered to its members and clients, DI launches, as of April 15, 2024, the Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Fund and the Desjardins Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond Fund.

The Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Fund is offered in Class I and W units. The objective of this Fund, managed by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., is to is to provide a high-level of interest income and some potential for capital appreciation in the long term. The Fund invests primarily in investment grade fixed-income securities issued by Canadian corporations.

The Desjardins Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond Fund, also offered in Class I and W Units, enhances the range of Desjardins Sustainable Funds. This Fund will also be managed by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. and will aim to provide a high-level of interest income and some potential for capital appreciation in the long term. The Fund invests primarily in investment grade fixed-income securities issued by Canadian corporations while employing a responsible investing approach.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with $ 39.9 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2023. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM)

Established in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM) is one of Canada's largest asset managers with in-house expertise in equity, fixed income and real assets (infrastructure, real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM manages over $87 billion as of December 31, 2023, in institutional assets on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada. With offices in Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto, our team of over 80 investment professionals uses a collaborative approach and combines innovation, accessibility and discipline to design solutions tailored to our clients' unique needs. We infuse our cooperative values into our investment process to ensure we are helping our partners and clients' assets grow in a sustainable and responsible manner.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $422.9 billion as at December 31, 2023. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, all trademarks containing the word Desjardins, as well as related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

