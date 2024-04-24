Desjardins Investments Makes Changes to Its Mutual Fund Lineup

MONTREAL, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), as manager of the Desjardins Funds, announces changes to its mutual fund lineup. The changes, described in detail below, include the replacement of the portfolio sub-manager, an amendment to the investment strategies of the Desjardins Canadian Equity Value Fund and a change of the name of the Fund. In addition, DI will proceed with the capping of the Wise Fixed Income Portfolio.

DI regularly reviews its mutual fund's offer to ensure they continue to meet the evolving investment needs of financial advisors and investors.

Changes to the Desjardins Canadian Equity Value Fund

DI announces the replacement the portfolio sub-manager, LSV Asset Management, by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. ("DGAM"), the Portfolio Manager of the Desjardins Funds, who will be responsible for the management of the portfolio assets of the Fund.

In addition, DI approved changes to the investment strategies of the Fund to better reflect the investment philosophy of DGAM as the Portfolio Manager of the Fund. As a result of this change, the assets of the Fund will be invested in securities reflecting the high-conviction approach of DGAM. However, both the fundamental investment objective and the risk rating of the Fund remain unchanged.

The existing Desjardins Canadian Equity Value Fund will also be renamed the Desjardins Canadian Equity Focused Fund in connection with the above-mentioned changes to better reflect the new investment strategies of the Fund.

These changes will take effect on or around June 3rd, 2024, subject to approval from the regulatory authorities.

Capping of the Wise Fixed Income Portfolio

DI announces that it will proceed with the capping of the Wise Fixed Income Portfolio as of 4 p.m. (Eastern Time) on April 26, 2024. The Portfolio will therefore be closed to new investors and any additional investment in units of the Portfolio, except for investments made by periodic payments.

Holders of units of the Wise Fixed Income Portfolio can contact their advisor to obtain additional information.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with $ 39.9 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2023. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM)

Established in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM) is one of Canada's largest asset managers with in-house expertise in equity, fixed income and real assets (infrastructure, real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM manages over $87 billion as of December 31, 2023, in institutional assets on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada. With offices in Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto, our team of over 80 investment professionals uses a collaborative approach and combines innovation, accessibility and discipline to design solutions tailored to our clients' unique needs. We infuse our cooperative values into our investment process to ensure we are helping our partners and clients' assets grow in a sustainable and responsible manner.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $422.9 billion as at December 31, 2023. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, all trademarks containing the word Desjardins, as well as related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: (media inquiries only): Public Relations, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000. ext. 5553436, [email protected]