MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), as manager of the Desjardins Funds, announces changes to its mutual fund lineup, and more particularly, a reduction of the management fees for certain Desjardins Funds.

DI regularly reviews its mutual fund's offer to ensure they continue to meet the evolving investment needs of financial advisors and investors.

Reduction of Management Fees for 8 Desjardins Funds

DI announces that it will be reducing management fees of eight (8) Desjardins Funds by up to 9 basis points for certain unit classes. It is anticipated that the reduction of management fees will become effective on or around October 1st, 2025.

These changes reflect DI's commitment to offering competitively priced actively managed investment funds. Below is the list of the unit classes of the Desjardins Funds that are affected:



ACTUAL

MANAGEMENT

FEES1 % MANAGEMENT

FEES

STARTING

OCTOBER 1ST,

20251 % REDUCTIONS % DESJARDINS FUNDS (A-, T-, C- AND R-CLASS UNITS) Canadian Bond (A- and C-Class Units)2 0.87 0.78 (0.09) Sustainable Canadian Bond (A- and C-Class Units) 2 0.87 0.78 (0.09) Enhanced Bond (A- and C-Class Units) 2 0.86 0.77 (0.09) Canadian Equity Income (A-, T-, C- and R-Class Units) 2 1.48 1.43 (0.05) Sustainable Canadian Equity Income (A- and C-Class Units) 1.48 1.43 (0.05) Canadian Equity (A- and C-Class Units) 2 1.48 1.43 (0.05) Canadian Equity Focused (formerly Desjardins Canadian Equity Value Fund) (A-, T-, C- and R-Class Units) 2 1.48 1.43 (0.05) Sustainable Canadian Equity (A- and C-Class Units) 2 1.48 1.43 (0.05) DESJARDINS FUNDS (F-CLASS UNITS) Canadian Bond (F-Class Units) 0.36 0.32 (0.04) Sustainable Canadian Bond (F-Class Units) 0.36 0.32 (0.04) Enhanced Bond (F-Class Units) 0.35 0.31 (0.04) DESJARDINS FUNDS (D-CLASS UNITS) Canadian Bond (D-Class Units) 0.37 0.33 (0.04) Sustainable Canadian Bond (D-Class Units) 0.37 0.33 (0.04) Enhanced Bond (D-Class Units) 0.36 0.32 (0.04)

1 Management fees before taxes. 2 The management fees for K- and L-Class Units, which will be launched on or around November 17, 2025, for these Desjardins Funds, will be 0.10% lower than those of A- and T- Class Units, respectively.

The above-mentioned changes will be made subject to approval from the regulatory authorities. DI reserves the right to suspend or defer the implementation of any of these changes to a later date.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $501.3 billion as at June 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks 2025 by Forbes. The organization has more than 57,200 skilled employees. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

As the manager of Desjardins Funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Desjardins Investments Inc. is one of the leading investment fund managers in Canada, with CAN$50.1 billion in assets under management as at June 30, 2025. Desjardins Investments offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadians and stands out in the industry for its roster of internationally recognized fund managers representing more than 20 portfolio management firms around the world. Desjardins Investments is also actively engaged in promoting and encouraging responsible investing in Canada.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, all trademarks containing the word Desjardins, as well as related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under license.

