MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), the manager of the Desjardins Funds, today announced several changes to its mutual funds. The changes, described in detail below, include a portfolio sub-manager appointment and investment strategies updates to Desjardins Global Small Cap Equity Fund and management fee reduction for Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity Fund. DI regularly reviews its mutual fund's offer to ensure they continue to meet the evolving investment needs of financial advisors and investors.

Portfolio sub-manager appointment and investment strategies updates

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC (" Grandeur Peak ") has been retained as an additional sub-manager for the Desjardins Global Small Cap Equity Fund ("The Fund"). The Fund will be co-managed by Grandeur Peak and Lazard Asset Management (" Lazard "), its existing sub-manager.

In addition, DI approved changes to the investment strategies of the Fund concerned in order to incorporate the investment philosophy of its new sub-manager. The investment objective of the Fund remains unchanged. These changes will take effect on or around January 24, 2022.

The key investment characteristics will be the following:

The assets of the Fund will be invested using a bottom-up approach with two different investment styles: relative-value and quality growth-oriented.

Lazard using the relative value style seeks securities of issuers which exhibit the following characteristics: a reasonable valuation, sustainable competitive advantages, sound management and the presence of a catalyst for price revaluation.

Grandeur Peak with a quality growth-oriented investment style uses a process of quantitative screening of the financial trends and health of each company in its investment universe, followed by "bottom up" fundamental analysis to identify growth companies that it believes to be best-in-class among their global peers.

Management fee reduction

DI announced that it will be reducing management fees by up to 8 basis points for F- and N- Class units of Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity Fund, effective January 1, 2022. The management fees reduction is as follows :

Desjardins Fund Class units Current

management

fees, before

taxes % Management

fees starting

January 1, 2022,

before taxes % Reduction

% Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity Fund F 0.75 0.67 0.08 N 0.70 0.62 0.08

These changes reflect DI's commitment to offering competitively priced actively managed investment funds with access to world-class portfolio managers.

These changes will be made subject to regulatory approval. The manager reserves the right to defer to a later date the implementation of the announced changes, or one or more of them, or not to make these changes.

About Grandeur Peak

Founded in 2011, Grandeur Peak is an independent, employee-owned asset management firm specializing in global micro to mid-cap equity mandates. It is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. To learn more, please visit Grandeur Peak Global - Home.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with $ 44.5 billion in assets under management. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $390.6 billion. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

