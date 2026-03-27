MONTREAL, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), the manager of Desjardins Funds, is announcing changes to its mutual fund lineup. Desjardins Investments regularly reviews its mutual fund lineup to keep pace with the ever-changing investment needs of financial professionals, investors and clients.

These changes, detailed below, include a change of the risk level of two (2) Desjardins Funds and an adjustment to the investment strategies of the Desjardins Canadian Equity Income Fund.

Changes to the risk level of certain Desjardins Funds

As part of its annual review of the assigned risk levels of investing in the Desjardins Funds, DI announces a change in the risk level assigned to an investment in two (2) Desjardins Funds. The risk level of the Desjardins Sustainable Global Bond Fund will be increased and that of the Desjardins Global Dividends Fund will be lowered, effective March 27, 2026, as follows:

Fonds Desjardins Previous Risk Level Updated Risk Level Desjardins Sustainable Global Bond Fund Low Low to Medium Desjardins Global Dividend Fund Medium Low to Medium

Adjustment to the investment strategies of the Desjardins Canadian Equity Income Fund

DI is also announcing that it has approved an adjustment to the investment strategies of the Desjardins Canadian Equity Income Fund in order to increase the threshold applicable to investments in foreign securities. As a result, the maximum threshold of the Fund's net assets that may be invested in foreign securities will be increased from 15% to 30%.

This adjustment aligns the Fund's investment limits in foreign securities with the rules established for its class by the Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee (CIFSC). This change will have no impact on the Fund's risk level and will take effect on or around March 27, 2026.

DI reserves the right to suspend or postpone the implementation of any of the above-mentioned changes to a later date. The implementation of such changes remains, where applicable, subject to approval by the relevant regulatory authorities.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest financial cooperative in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $510.2 billion as at December 31, 2025. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. The Banker magazine also named it Canada's 2025 Bank of the Year. The organization relies on more than 57,500 skilled employees to meet the diverse needs of its individual and business members and clients. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of Desjardins Funds and Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), is one of Canada's largest investment fund managers, with CAN $55.8 billion under management as at December 31, 2025. Desjardins Investments offers a wide range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry for its choice of world-class portfolio managers representing more than 20 portfolio management companies around the world. Desjardins Investments is also one of the biggest proponents of responsible investment in Canada.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and other fees may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, trademarks containing the word Desjardins, and their related logos, as well as the Desjardins Sustainable® brand, are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information (media inquiries only): Public Relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]