MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investment Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the September and third quarter of 2025 cash distributions for some Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX that pay a monthly or quarterly distribution. Unitholders of record on September 22, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on September 29, 2025.

Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for September or third quarter of 2025, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) Ticker symbols (TSX) Distribution per unit ($) Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF DCU 0.0449 Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF DCS 0.0447 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCC 0.0520 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF DCG 0.0335 Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCBC 0.0636

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF



Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF DCP 0.0848

Desjardins Equity ETF



Desjardins Quebec Equity ETF DMQC 0.0603

Desjardins Equity Index ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF DMEC 0.1417 Desjardins American Equity Index ETF DMEU 0.0588 Desjardins International Equity Index ETF DMEI 0.1093 Desjardins Emerging Market Equity Index ETF DMEE 0.1312 Desjardins American Mid Cap Equity Index ETF DMID 0.0000

Desjardins Multifactor Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETFs



Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFC 0.1321 Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFU 0.0000 Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFD 0.0978 Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFE 0.2029

Desjardins Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETFs



Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMC 0.1986 Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMU 0.1047 Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMD 0.0000 Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRME 0.1362

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF



Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF DRFG 0.2659

Desjardins Active ETF



Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRCU 0.0459

Desjardins SocieTerra ETF



Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF DSAE 0.0000

Desjardins Alternative ETFs



Desjardins Market Neutral ETF DANC 0.0902 Desjardins Market Neutral ETF – US$ Hedged Units DANC.U 0.00001 Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF – CA$ Hedged Units DAMG 0.0000 Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF – US$ Hedged Units DAMG.U 0.00001 Desjardins Global Macro ETF DGLM 0.0000

1Denominated in U.S. dollar.

For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com .

