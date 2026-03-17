News provided byDesjardins Group
Mar 17, 2026, 08:00 ET
MONTREAL, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investment Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the March and first quarter of 2026 cash distributions for some Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX that pay a monthly or quarterly distribution. Unitholders of record on March 24, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on March 31, 2026.
Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for March or first quarter of 2026, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:
|
Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)
|
Ticker symbols
|
Distribution per unit ($)
|
Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs
|
Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
|
DCU
|
0.0493
|
Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|
DCS
|
0.0483
|
Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
DCC
|
0.0564
|
Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
|
DCG
|
0.0322
|
Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
DCBC
|
0.0716
|
Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF
|
Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
|
DCP
|
0.1307
|
Desjardins Equity ETF
|
Desjardins Quebec Equity ETF
|
DMQC
|
0.0961
|
Desjardins Equity Index ETFs
|
Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF
|
DMEC
|
0.1890
|
Desjardins American Equity Index ETF
|
DMEU
|
0.0769
|
Desjardins International Equity Index ETF
|
DMEI
|
0.1258
|
Desjardins Emerging Market Equity Index ETF
|
DMEE
|
0.0870
|
Desjardins American Mid Cap Equity Index ETF
|
DMID
|
0.0822
|
Desjardins Multifactor Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETFs
|
Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF
|
DRFC
|
0.2036
|
Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF
|
DRFU
|
0.0897
|
Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF
|
DRFD
|
0.1507
|
Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF
|
DRFE
|
0.1224
|
Desjardins Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETFs
|
Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF
|
DRMC
|
0.1990
|
Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF
|
DRMU
|
0.1197
|
Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF
|
DRMD
|
0.0000
|
Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF
|
DRME
|
0.0887
|
Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF
|
Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
|
DRFG
|
0.1712
|
Desjardins Active ETF
|
Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF
|
DRCU
|
0.0539
|
Desjardins Alternative ETFs
|
Desjardins Market Neutral ETF
|
DANC
|
0.0000
|
Desjardins Market Neutral ETF – US$ Hedged Units
|
DANC.U
|
0.00001
|
Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF – CA$ Hedged Units
|
DAMG
|
0.0000
|
Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF – US$ Hedged Units
|
DAMG.U
|
0.00001
|
Desjardins Global Macro ETF
|
DGLM
|
0.3365
1Denominated in U.S. dollar.
For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.
About Desjardins Group
Desjardins Group is the largest financial cooperative in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $510.2 billion as at December 31, 2025. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. The Banker magazine also named it Canada's 2025 Bank of the Year. The organization relies on more than 57,500 skilled employees to meet the diverse needs of its individual and business members and clients. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.
About Desjardins Investments Inc.
Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of Desjardins Funds and Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), is one of Canada's largest investment fund managers, with CAN $55.8 billion under management as at December 31, 2025. Desjardins Investments offers a wide range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry for its choice of world-class portfolio managers representing more than 20 portfolio management companies around the world. Desjardins Investments is also one of the biggest proponents of responsible investment in Canada.
|
Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investment Inc. is the manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.
SOURCE Desjardins Group
For more information (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281‑7000 or 1-866‑866‑7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]
Share this article