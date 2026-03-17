MONTREAL, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investment Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the March and first quarter of 2026 cash distributions for some Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX that pay a monthly or quarterly distribution. Unitholders of record on March 24, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on March 31, 2026.

Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for March or first quarter of 2026, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) Ticker symbols

(TSX) Distribution per unit ($) Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF DCU 0.0493 Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF DCS 0.0483 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCC 0.0564 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF DCG 0.0322 Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCBC 0.0716

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF



Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF DCP 0.1307

Desjardins Equity ETF



Desjardins Quebec Equity ETF DMQC 0.0961

Desjardins Equity Index ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF DMEC 0.1890 Desjardins American Equity Index ETF DMEU 0.0769 Desjardins International Equity Index ETF DMEI 0.1258 Desjardins Emerging Market Equity Index ETF DMEE 0.0870 Desjardins American Mid Cap Equity Index ETF DMID 0.0822

Desjardins Multifactor Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETFs



Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFC 0.2036 Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFU 0.0897 Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFD 0.1507 Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFE 0.1224

Desjardins Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETFs



Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMC 0.1990 Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMU 0.1197 Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMD 0.0000 Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRME 0.0887

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF



Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF DRFG 0.1712

Desjardins Active ETF



Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRCU 0.0539

Desjardins Alternative ETFs



Desjardins Market Neutral ETF DANC 0.0000 Desjardins Market Neutral ETF – US$ Hedged Units DANC.U 0.00001 Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF – CA$ Hedged Units DAMG 0.0000 Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF – US$ Hedged Units DAMG.U 0.00001 Desjardins Global Macro ETF DGLM 0.3365

1Denominated in U.S. dollar.

For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest financial cooperative in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $510.2 billion as at December 31, 2025. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. The Banker magazine also named it Canada's 2025 Bank of the Year. The organization relies on more than 57,500 skilled employees to meet the diverse needs of its individual and business members and clients. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of Desjardins Funds and Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), is one of Canada's largest investment fund managers, with CAN $55.8 billion under management as at December 31, 2025. Desjardins Investments offers a wide range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry for its choice of world-class portfolio managers representing more than 20 portfolio management companies around the world. Desjardins Investments is also one of the biggest proponents of responsible investment in Canada.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investment Inc. is the manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281‑7000 or 1-866‑866‑7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]