MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. ("DGAM"), as manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds, today announces management fee reductions for some Desjardins ETFs.

"Reducing the management fee is an example of DGAM's unwavering commitment to help make Desjardins ETFs more accessible to investors as a way of reaching their long-term goals," said Nicolas Richard, President & CEO of DGAM.

"By doing so, DGAM is able to provide more accessibility to its ETF solutions for both retail and institutional clients to use as a core building block in their portfolios. They also have the added benefit of accessing DGAM's team of experts." Mr. Richard adds.

Effective November 1, 2021, DGAM is lowering the management fee for the Desjardins ETFs listed in the table below as follows:

Desjardins ETF Ticker Previous

Management

Fee Updated

Management

Fee Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF DCU 0.10% 0.07% Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF DCS 0.09% 0.07% Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCC 0.25% 0.15% Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF DCG 0.15% 0.12% Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF DCP 0.45% 0.40%

The investment objectives of the Desjardins ETFs mentioned above remain unchanged.

To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit www.desjardinsETF.com.

About DGAM

Established in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM) is one of Canada's largest asset managers with in-house expertise in equity, fixed income and real assets (infrastructure, real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM manages over $91 billion CAD (as of September 30, 2021) in institutional assets on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada.

With offices in Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto, our team of over 80 investment professionals uses a collaborative approach and combines innovation, accessibility and discipline to design solutions tailored to our clients' unique needs. We infuse our cooperative values into our investment process to ensure we are helping our partners and clients' assets grow in a sustainable and responsible manner.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $389.3 billion. In 2020 it was ranked as one of the world's Top 100 Employers by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers. The Desjardins brand is a trademark of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

