LÉVIS, QC, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Insurance is launching CyberSuite Plus, an enhanced insurance solution to meet businesses' growing need for cybersecurity and fraud protection.

According to Statistics Canada, nearly one in six Canadian businesses (16%) was hit by a cybersecurity incident in 2023. And for large companies, it was a full 30%.1 These statistics highlight how important it is for organizations to equip themselves with responsive and accessible cybersecurity solutions--especially as the use of new technologies grows and businesses get more interconnected.

CyberSuite Plus offers comprehensive insurance coverage designed specifically to fight fraud to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) navigate a rapidly changing cyber threat environment.

"At Desjardins, we're committed to helping businesses grow and be resilient. Not all SMEs have specialized cybersecurity teams or advanced protection tools, so CyberSuite Plus meets a real need. Our solution is designed for today's environment. It's straightforward and accessible, so that businesses can focus on what they do best," said Valérie Lavoie, President and Chief Operating Officer of Desjardins Insurance.

Cyber risk insurance: Building resilience

This new business insurance offer includes multiple essential coverages to help businesses and protect them from cyber risk. It also provides coverage in the event of data breaches, privacy breaches, cyber extortion, identity restoration or IT fraud, for example. In addition to these coverages, businesses can improve their security practices with prevention and education resources.

Insurance can't prevent a cyber attack, but it can be an invaluable support in helping businesses recover when they find themselves targeted. Insurance can reduce the cost and complexity of responding to an incident and getting back to business. Cybersecurity is one of the top concerns for businesses undertaking a digital transformation, so this offer is a natural extension of the comprehensive approach that Desjardins Group takes to support businesses throughout their journey.

_____________________________ 1 Impact of cybercrime on Canadian businesses, 2023, Statistics Canada

